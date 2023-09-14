The 8th Annual Arts in the Garden takes place on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a rain date of Oct. 9. Arts in the Garden now boasts a unique collection of more than 25 local artists, a photo booth for families and friends designed by Alison Webb, AIFD, a bonsai display, a kids’ craft table, and Southern Delaware’s most extensive collection of native plants. Attendees can enjoy food from Taco Reho, music by Norman Gaither, acoustical guitarists, and top it all off with Hopkins Ice Cream provided by BaRoos Ice Cream.
Participating artists and their work include:
• Alison Schweiger Webb — Decorative brooches, bowls, baskets, and hanging ornaments done in the traditional form of coiled basketry using pine needles.
• Backyard Jellies & Jams — Featuring beach plum jelly found along the shore, the perfect gourmet gift, and locally made jams and jellies guaranteed to please any palate.
• Beth Whitman-Pitzer, Moon Shell Paper Co. — Creative notecards inspired by the beach, flowers and native plants.
• Bethany Tyndall, Local Waves Studio — Wheel-thrown and hand-built pottery with a coastal Delaware flair.
• Betty Hostler, GoGoGarden — Upcycled garden art for the yard and backyard birds, vintage glassware given a new life in the garden. “You may never look at your dishes the same way again.” Birdbaths, teapot birdhouses, glass garden flowers and garden mushrooms.
• Cathy Cranfield, Beach Rocks — Jewelry reflecting the love of the beach and gardening combined with a bit of whimsy and fun.
• C-Glass Sisters — Framed Ocean to Art pieces with authentic sea glass collected on the Eastern Shore.
• Deborah Bryant — Coastal pottery with inspiration from the ever-changing display of waves, along with the colors of the seasons found in the rich and diverse landscape of the Eastern Shore.
• Delaware Bay Clay — Functional ceramic beach-themed dishes, serving pieces and flowerpots for daily life.
• Floral Designs by Agatina — Fresh live flowers are dried and pressed, then arranged in a picture frame.
• Gary Stewart — Tall Oaks Trading Company hardwood cutting boards, serving trays and a variety of hardwood products for the home.
• George Todd — Resin and wood reflecting “resin waves” onto charcuteries boards, cutting boards, frames, vases and jewelry.
• Happy Camper Design Company, Margo Mitchell — Owner, founder, maker of all things! Specializing in custom signs, handmade woodworks and home décor, with a style that represents the First State.
• Jennifer Moon-Child — Handmade wood ornaments, magnets, trinket dishes and other home décor, all cut with a scroll saw, using beautiful domestic hardwoods.
• Joy Peterson — Grapevine silk wreaths adorned with dried flowers for the fall and winter holidays.
• Kathryn Chartier — Fused-glass suncatchers, ornaments, magnets, plant decorations, butterflies and dragonflies.
• Kerry Stewart, Tall Oaks Trading Company — Artisanal soaps created using herbal and plant infusions or organic earth clays scented with 100 percent essential oils.
• Marian Dowling Photography — Local nature photographer offering notecards, canvas and prints of the wildlife and coastline in southern Delaware. Prints are limited-edition and ready for framing.
• Margie Samero — Stepping stones made with a unique mixture of concrete and stained glass to create functional stepping stones with beach and nature designs.
• Nancy Bramble, Bramble On Jewelry — A jewelry artisan designing contemporary necklaces and bracelets created from wire, glass beads, leather and cord.
• Parker Place Cool Recycled Stuff has been in business since 1994 and selling Madmats recycled rugs since 2008, now having sold thousands of them. “People love the long-lasting quality of Madmats!”
• Salt Town Trading Company — Candles inspired by nature’s coastal surroundings that curate luxurious home fragrances to capture the beauty of the region’s land and seascape. “Our clean-ingredient and ethically-sourced coconut soy candles are sustainable, non-toxic and hand-poured along the Delaware coast.”
• Sharon Davis — Creator of Davis Crafted creates original wet felted-wool home decor, gifts and wearable art.
• Story Hill Farm — Home of the rare breed heritage Randall Cattle and acres of wildflower meadows in Frankford, and will bring “Maybelle,” a vintage restored horse trailer decked out as a mobile mini version of their store. SHF raises their own heritage pastured non-GMO, all-natural pork, beef and eggs, as well as their own handmade peanut butter. A sampler of goods from other local makers and producers will be featured as well.
• Travis Bower — Carefully crafted bowls, vases and sculptures that celebrate the unique textures, colors and grains that nature has bestowed upon these materials.
• Zoe Seavey — Boxes of Tangerines is a whimsical, bohemian-style handcrafted jewelry made with “up-cycled materials.”
• Taco Reho food truck — Taco Reho is a SoCal-inspired food truck making its way through lower Delaware. It has been voted Best Food Truck in Delaware five years in a row. Taco Reho specializes in hand-pressed tacos, burritos, hot dogs and carne fries. The tortillas are made fresh every day. The fries are hand-cut. The whole vibe is fresh and funky. “If you are a taco connoisseur, this is a must-try spot. It is constantly compared to the West Coast in terms of flavor similarity and acceptance!”
Inland Bays Garden Center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, contact Sandy Daniels at (302) 539-1839 or events@inlandbaysgardencenter.com.