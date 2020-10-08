Leaves are beginning to put on their colorful cloaks, temperatures are dipping a bit — fall has arrived.
Although many things are not “normal” during the COVID-19 pandemic and lots of fall activities are being drastically altered, held virtually or canceled, the Inland Bays Garden Center in Ocean View is holding its fifth annual Arts in the Garden event this weekend.
The event, set for Saturday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature a variety of local artisans, as well as music, fun for families including a photo “booth,” and other activities, according to Denise Hoeksma, one of the owners of the garden center.
“We did have to think it through,” Hoeksma said of whether to hold the Arts in the Garden event this year. As larger fall events began to be canceled, though, she said, she and the staff felt they could still hold theirs safely, with social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control in effect.
Arts in the Garden, as always, will feature local craftspeople and vendors, including:
• Carol Gentes, who employs multiple media to capture the natural world from painted rocks to photography;
• Tall Oaks Trading Company, featuring woodcrafts such as cutting boards and trays, as well as soaps and lotions from natural materials;
• Dr. Michael Schaber’s hand sanitizer;
• John Lampieri’s hand-painted screens;
• The Glass Sisters’ art using authentic sea glass; and
• Alison Schweiger’s pine needle baskets and bowls.
As always, Hoeksma said, the garden center have added new artisans to the Arts in the Garden mix, as well as bringing back favorites from years past.
“We try to have a good mix,” she said.
In addition to that, Inland Bays will also have plenty of fall items, including “all kinds of pumpkins,” mums and fall décor items, as well as cut flowers.
Music will be provided by Mark and Phoebe Marvel from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“It’s something we enjoy doing,” Hoeksma said of Arts in the Garden. “We just thought we could change it up a bit,” and have a family-oriented event where people can walk through the gardens “and just enjoy the day and being outside,” she said.
Hoeksma also said the arts event always brings out customers they love to catch up with, as well as visitors to the area. As a native-plant-focused business, Hoeksma said, she looks at Arts in the Garden as an opportunity to highlight the importance of native plants in landscaping, particularly with the removal of acres of wooded land in recent years for housing developments.
“We feel we have an important role to play,” Hoeksma said. “We want to educate people and help them to understand the role of native plants,” for example, providing food and shelter for wildlife.
Arts in the Garden will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Inland Bays Garden Center, 38320 Muddy Neck Road, Frankford. (Note that the garden center has a Frankford mailing address but is actually closer to Ocean View or Bethany Beach, geographically.) For more information, call the garden center at (302) 539-1839, or visit its website at www.inlandbaysgardencenter.com, or visit the Inland Bays Garden Center page on Facebook.
The rain date for Arts in the Garden is Sunday, Oct. 11.