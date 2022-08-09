Southern Delaware Tourism (SDT) and Sussex County arts and entertainment tourism partners are collaborating on Arts Around Our Towns, a three-month celebration of Sussex County’s arts scene, to take place this September, October and November. The promotion is aimed at encouraging visitors to extend their fall weekend stays in order to take advantage of the many arts-focused festivals and events, tours and attractions during the autumn months.
“Southern Delaware’s natural beauty and laid-back vibe have attracted a large and incredibly talented population of artists, artisans, crafters and performers for decades, ensuring that the visual and performing arts flourish here throughout multiple venues across the county — from the Atlantic Ocean to the Nanticoke River — all year ’round,” representatives said.
“Our area has long been a mecca for artists of all kinds and that’s abundantly evident from the quality and quantity of arts and entertainment options available here year-round,” said Scott Thomas, Southern Delaware Tourism’s executive director. “This promotion gives us the opportunity to highlight our partners’ incredible work and to encourage visitors to include the arts when they’re making their Southern Delaware travel plans.”
In conjunction with tourism partners, SDT has consolidated arts and entertainment-related events scheduled for the fall months into their Arts Around Our Towns webpage, allowing visitors to mix and match festivals, concerts, events and performances when planning their visits. The webpage can be found at https://visitsoutherndelaware.com/arts-around-our-towns. “This is a great way to remind our visitors and local residents that fabulous arts and entertainment are in Reach of our Beach,” said Thomas.