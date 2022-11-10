The 26th SouthEastern Delaware Artists Studio Tour (SEDAST) will return this weekend after a two-year hiatus. Times are Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
The free, self-guided tour showcases fine art, fine crafts, demonstrations and conversations with a group of artists whose works have drawn local, regional and international collectors. Tour attendees can pick and choose which artists they’d like to visit via a printable map provided on the tour’s website at www.artstudiotour.com.
This year’s tour lineup features oil, pastel, watercolor and acrylic paintings; glassblowing; jewelrymaking; photography; mural art; ceramics; and wood turning. In alphabetical order, the artists are:
• Mary Yeagley Bower (Studio No. 6 on the map) — Bower handmakes sculptural ceramic tiles with deep relief that include different sea creatures and beach scenes. Paying tribute to beach life in Delmarva, her designs show the beauty and simplicity that draws people to the coast. She will demonstrate her craft as time allows.
• Travis Bower (Studio No. 7) — New to the tour this year is woodworker Travis Bower, who focuses on turned vessels and “art that ties in the natural world” to his design. He will demonstrate and talk about his wood turning throughout the tour, as time allows.
• Sabie Carey (Studio No. 8) — Carey has been making pots for 50 years. She says she loves clay “because there are so many different things you can do with it, and I’m always learning new things.”
• Jennifer Carter (Studio No. 2) — Carter creates photography and paints in watercolors and oils. She offers many of her creations as notecards. The common thread in all her work is “a fascination with detail, light and color.” She will demonstrate watercolor house portraits during the tour.
• Kim Cavagnaro (Studio No. 11) — Cavagnaro creates jewelry using precious and semi-precious stones and personally found seaglass with “an eye for simplicity, refined shapes and elegant curves.” She said she hopes wearing it imparts “a sense of the peace and love” she puts into every piece. (Demonstrations of silver-smithing techniques will be offered as time allows.)
• Justin Cavagnaro (Studio No. 10) — Justin Cavagnaro will showcase his fascination with large and small, functional and sculptural glass art, including his recent exploration into marbles and orbs “that seem to let you hold a piece of the universe in the palm of your hand. (Demonstrations of small ornaments and pendants will be offered as time allows during the tour.)
• Jan Crooker (Studio No. 3) Color has been a focus of Crooker’s interest in making art since childhood. She has exhibited nationwide, and today creates “bright colorist Eastern Shore landscapes and still life in acrylics on canvas” and posts a painting a day on Instagram.
• John Donato (Studio No. 9) — Donato’s “dynamic acrylic pigments” and imaginative storytelling with paint are the trademarks of his “daredevil-ism” in creating art that is nationally recognized. He will be doing a “Doodley-Brain” painting demonstration in his studio. Visitors are being encouraged to participate.
• Eileen Olson (Studio No. 1) — In Olson’s studio, visitors will find color-filled abstract oils, acrylics, pastels and collage. “My work is an interpretation of what I see and feel. Exploring the relationship between man and nature is the soul of my art,” she said.
• Damon Pla (Studio No. 5) — Pla’s gallery will showcase his landscape and surreal acrylic paintings, prints and works in progress. He describes his art as “landscape and surreal acrylic paintings largely inspired by ambient music and the late afternoon light.” He will demonstrate how he works on a 6-by-8-foot marsh painting.
• Ellen Rice (Studio No. 4) Visitors to this internationally collected, lifelong Delaware artist’s new studio will find original oils, pastels, works in progress and prints of her luminescent paintings. Her primary focus is the natural beauty of the coastal region, her inspirational “Strength of Woman Series” and portraits. Rice will share childhood paintings to encourage new artists.
For more detailed information about the artists and a printable map and live Google instructions to their studios, visit www.artstudiotour.com.