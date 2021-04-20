Just in time for Mother’s Day, the Inland Bays Garden Center is showcasing three local artists with a unique perspective on the beauty of nature found in Coastal Delaware:
- Joan Applebaum — Hand-painted-silk scarves and wall hangings combine the traditional serti technique with modern methods, such as tie-dye, to create one-of-a-kind works of art. Original watercolors, acrylic paintings and notecards reflect landscapes and nature themes.
- John Iampieri — A master screen painter who brings the functional art form of screen painting to life. Using a tear resistant “Super Screen” material, Iampieri paints on any type of screen, in any size. Several screens and wall hangings will be displayed throughout the garden center.
- Kerry Stewart — Mayflower shaped artisanal soaps. Each soap has a distinctive color created by using herbal and plant infusions or organic earth clays. The soaps are scented using 100 percent pure essential oils. Gardener soaps are exfoliating hand soaps containing pumice, ground, oatmeal, coffee grounds and poppy seeds.
Inland Bays Garden Center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Sandy Daniels at (302) 539-1839 or info@inlandbaysgardencenter.com.