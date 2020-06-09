Calling all artists: The Delaware Tourism Office is launching a new interactive street art trail this fall and is looking for artists from across the state and the country to create an original piece of art to be part of the Delaware Discoveries Trail.
The Delaware Discoveries Trail is designed to offer visitors and residents alike the opportunity to explore the iconic attractions all over the state by engaging with unique street-art projects produced specifically for the trail.
“The trail will be a new and exciting way for people to experience everything that Delaware has to offer,” said Delaware Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. “It will present the state’s most significant sites and landscapes in a new perspective, and it’s supporting the rich tradition of culture and the arts in Delaware by focusing on local and regional artists.”
To kick off work on the trail, DTO is holding a nationwide contest to find an artist to create a piece for the entrance to the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal in Lewes. The application period is now open and runs through June 24.
The artwork will be painted on an exterior wall of the terminal in a 10-by-10-foot space. While submitting artists are being encouraged to express their individual creativity in their designs, there are a few guidelines that will inform the process of selecting a winner. Designs should:
• Reflect the location;
• Be simple yet engaging;
• Be whimsical and spark joy;
• Include an immersive detail or feature that allows viewers to interact or participate; and
• Lead viewers to learn more about the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.
The tourism office will select a proposal by July 3, and the chosen artist will need to place the finished piece by Aug. 28. The winner will also receive a stipend for their work.
Applicants can submit their design for the ferry terminal at www.DelawareDiscoveries.com.
“We are looking forward to seeing many incredible entries,” said Liz Keller, Delaware Tourism director. “The artwork at the ferry will certainly be a great addition to the program. Once all the pieces are complete, the Delaware Discoveries Trail will enhance each partner site by connecting them with the common thread of these interactive works.”
The trail will launch this fall with seven sites, including the Cape May Lewes Ferry terminal.
For more information about the Delaware Tourism Office, visit www.visitdelaware.com. And for more information on the Cape May Lewes Ferry, visit www.CMLF.com.