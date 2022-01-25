The Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art at Salisbury University in Salisbury, Md., will host a new exhibit with Berlin, Md.-based artist Patrick Henry, debuting at the museum Friday, Jan. 28. “Another View: Untold Stories” centers on using archived black-and-white photographs as reference to tell the stories of Black families and their communities on the Eastern Shore.
“Patrick Henry has gained a reputation as one of the Shore’s most influential artists,” representatives noted. “For decades, his snapshots of life on Delmarva — seascapes, landscapes, local attractions from the boardwalk and small-town living — have been highly sought after by both local fans and collectors from all over the world.
“The paintings in this new body of work are translated through the style and use of color that has come to define Henry’s work over the years, but rather than depicting coastal and pastoral landscapes, showcase the distinction of its people. Paintings like ‘Hotel Staff in Ocean City’, ‘Wait Staff at Burley Manor’ in Berlin, and ‘James Franklin,’ a Black veteran returning home from World War 1, all vividly highlight local people in familiar settings.”
“Several years ago, this collection of photographs came my way, and I started looking into the eyes of my ancestors from not only my family, but from others in my community, and the powerful refection back showed me that in spite of very adverse conditions they maintained their integrity — they maintained their spirit,” said Henry. “It’s a crossroad that we as a country have come to ... the representation that we are all in this together; that we are all equal.”
“Another View” will feature dozens of original paintings. Next to each painting in the exhibit will be a copy of the historic black-and-white source photo for reference, along with some further historical context on the photo.
“We are thrilled to work with Patrick Henry to debut ‘Another View,’ an exhibit that powerfully interprets so many untold stories of our region,” said Kristin Sullivan, Ward Museum executive director. “Patrick is a gift to the Eastern Shore, and I know that in his hands, this exhibit has the potential to inspire much-needed conversation about our diverse but intertwined heritages and our shared future.”
“Another View: Untold Stories” opens at the Ward Museum on Friday, Jan. 28, and will be on display through May 15. An opening reception for the exhibit will be held at the museum on Jan. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m., along with Q&A opportunities with Henry.
The Ward Museum offers spaces and opportunities for learning about artistic traditions, community heritage and connections to the natural environment, through creating inspirational, innovative, and accessible exhibits, educational programs and public events that build on the legacy of pioneering decoy makers Lem and Steve Ward.