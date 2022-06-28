The Garden Gallery at the Inland Bays Garden Center will host artist Meghan McCaulley’s “Simply Beach Art” on July 7-31.
McCalley creates handmade wooden decorative pieces that are inspired by the ocean. Her creations emerge from new or repurposed wood in her workshop located in Milton. Items are cut out with a scroll saw, painted in ocean colors and sanded to have a distressed finished. Popular shapes include sand dollars, starfish and the artist’s favorite, whales.
“Pieces of the collection are great for decorating your home or for giving as a gift,” garden center representatives said.
For more information, contact Sandy Daniels at (302) 539-1839 or info@inlandbaysgardencenter.com.