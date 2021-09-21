October’s First Friday program at the Lewes History Museum will present “The Life & Art of Jack Lewis” at 1 p.m. on Oct. 1. Lewes Historical Society Museum Associate Alan Jensen will explore the work of Delaware artist Jack Lewis, and his experiences during the Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps camps in Delaware.
Jensen will touch on several key influencers in Lewis’ life, including his work with the Rehoboth Art League, and his love and depiction of Delaware’s coast and people.
“Jack Lewis is a great subject,” said Jensen. “He was regularly referred to as a ‘hidden gem’ in Delaware.”
The program will include recollections on pre-recorded video provided by Lewis’ daughter Heather Lewis, who resides in Maine and is an artist herself.
Lewis, who died in 2012, produced works of art throughout his life, which spanned 100 years. More than 400 of his pieces are currently in the State of Delaware’s collections, many of which are displayed in public buildings and offices across the state.
This final First Friday program for 2021 will be held at the Lewes History Museum, located at 101 Adams Avenue, Lewes. The presentation is free with the $5 museum admission. (Children 12 or younger are admitted free of charge.) For more information, visit historiclewes.org.