Items made of clay, paintings and jewelry will be among works on display and for sale at the South Coastal Delaware AARP Fellowship Committee’s Artisans Fair at Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View on Saturday, May 27.
Planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the show will feature more than 60 artisans and also six farmers’ market vendors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is no admission charge, and parking is free.
“The event started in 2008, and it brings a variety of artisans in all different media throughout the region, in Delaware and other states,” Ida Crist, publicity chairwoman, said.
“We are so delighted that the Artisans Fair — the major fundraiser for our scholarship fund and a fun arts event for our community — can resume after three years. Both the exhibitors and the attendees will be glad to have it back. We are blessed to have so many outstanding artisans in our region,” she said.
The show will also feature photography, glass, metalwork, and works made of fiber and wood.
Also planned are a bake sale, auction of artisans’ handicrafts and 50-50 raffle.
Raffle tickets will be sold for a golf package at Cripple Creek, and the food truck Tipsy Flamingo of Rehoboth Beach will sell foods and beverages.
Among the participating artists are Lawrence Roemer, Muddy Hands Potter; Debbie Borth, Glass Transformed by Debbie; Bryant Bell, Mr. Tee’s Artworks; and Laura Jednorski, Nature’s Pallette.
Roemer, of Ellicott City, Md., who also has a home in Salt Pond near Bethany Beach, told the Coastal Point this week that everything he has on display will also be for sale, with a price range of $8 to $50.
“Nature is kind of my theme. I have several products that reflect that. I have elephant ears. I made an impression with actual elephant ears and made a platter. I have Patio Flames, a ceramic bowl that holds a gel fuel, like Sterno, but not just for heat. You put it on the patio. It’s about 8 inches across, and it’s a miniature fire pit. The gel fuel is a 4-inch little can that fits inside of that.
“I make a lot of different things. One that is popular is an apple baker that you put in the oven or microwave and enjoy that. I have wall sconces, a chips-and-dip bowl and a fish platter,” he said.
This is the first year Roemer will participate in the show.
Borth, a resident of Frankford and also a first-time exhibitor, will display and sell stained-glass works, including window panels, suncatchers and three-dimensional items.
Bell, of Wyoming, Del., named 2023 Emerging Artist by the Delaware Division of Arts, said some of his works “speak to the struggles of African-American farmers, veterans in our country and the pride, pain and suffering of indigenous people.”
Bell is director of Planned Gifts at Delaware State University and is also a first-time exhibitor.
Jednorski, of Rehoboth Beach, is a painter working in acrylics and said she creates “a lot of abstracts” that will be on display and for sale in the $55 to $500 price range.
“I’m very excited. This is my first time doing this show, so I am very excited to explore the new venture. It’s nice because it’s a juried shows, so it’s more fine art than some of the other shows,” she said.
Proceeds from the show will provide scholarships to Indian River High School seniors and adult students at Delaware Technical Community College.
Extra offsite parking will be at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church on Central Avenue and Miken Builders on Cedar Drive in Millville from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A van will run on a continuous loop from those sites to the event. The van will leave Mariner’s at 9 a.m., and the last run from Lord Baltimore to the offsite parking lots will be at 1:15 p.m.