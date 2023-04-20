The Artisans Fair, a tradition on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, will return to Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View on Saturday, May 27. The fair, sponsored by the Scholarship Committee of the South Coastal Delaware AARP chapter, will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an outside farmers’ market operating from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The arts and crafts show was not held from 2020 through 2022 due to public health concerns related to COVID-19.
The arts and crafts will include paintings in oil, watercolor, acrylic and mixed media; photography; handcrafted jewelry; pottery; glass; wood; textiles; and home décor. The farmers’ market includes produce and other food and pet items.
Proceeds from the one-day event provide scholarships to high school seniors at Indian River High School and adult students attending Delaware Technical Community College.
“We are so delighted that the Artisans Fair — the major fundraiser for our scholarship fund and a fun arts event for our community — can resume after three years. Both the exhibitors and the attendees will be glad to have it back,” said Ida Crist, chair of the Artisans Fair. “We are blessed to have so many outstanding artisans in our region.”
The fair, which began in 2008, has grown to nearly 75 exhibitors, both artisans and farmers’ market vendors. The artisans will be in two of the school’s buildings, as well as on the athletic field.
“Many of our exhibitors are long-time participants who find the Artisans Fair to be an exciting and successful show for them. But each year new exhibitors are added to offer a wide variety of choices,” Crist said.
One of the highlights of the show is an opportunity to win works of art that the exhibitors contribute for a raffle auction. Homemade baked items made by volunteers from the 325-member AARP chapter will be for sale. Raffle tickets on a golf package from Cripple Creek, and a 50-50 cash split between the winner and the scholarship committee will also be offered. The food truck Tipsy Flamingo of Rehoboth Beach will offer food and drink.
Admission to the fair and parking are free. For more information, call Ida Crist at (302) 732-6336 or visit southcoastalaarp.org.