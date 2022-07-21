By Susan Canfora
Staff Reporter
Artists in 10 booths will sell and display their works at the Second Annual Ocean View Fine Art Show in front of the Damon Pla Fine Arts Studio & Gallery on Saturday, July 23.
The show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 Atlantic Avenue, with the rain date being on Sunday, July 24. Prices will range from $20 to thousands of dollars for larger selections.
There is no admission fee.
Works will include handmade jewelry, glass art, oil and acrylic paintings, watercolors, pottery, mixed-media works, photography, wood pieces, and those made with wine and beer pours — a technique that involves the artist pouring wine, beer, coffee or another beverage on the canvas.
“The booths will be full of works of art. This is a chance to come and see this collected work in one area so you don’t have to shop around. I love looking at the diversity of the work — glass, pottery, wood, paintings, photographs. I love the diversity,” said Pla, an acrylics artist who creates signature landscapes and surreal compositions.
Pla said a few of his friends who are artists have asked him to host a show in September as well.
“It’s good exposure for them. I’m happy to provide at least one show. This is one chance a year to stop by the gallery and see all my closest friends’ works,” he said.
Thoughtfully observing art adds quality to life, Pla added.
“In these times we’re living in, art, to me, is a good foundation of peace, of self-exploration. There is nothing like it. Art is a foundation of introspection,” he said.
Recently, photographs from the James Webb Space Telescope allowed earthlings to see images that are a greater distance away than they ever saw before, Pla noted, adding, “We can see farthest, but are we looking in? And yet we are here for that very reason, for introspection.”
For more information, visit www.oceanviewfineartshow.com.