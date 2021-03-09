Crafters can join C Glass Sisters at Inland Bays Garden Center on Saturday, March 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to create their own framed sea-glass picture. They’ll be using sea-glass handpicked by C Glass Sisters from the Eastern Shore coastline.
There will be several designs to choose from. All materials will be provided, along with step-by-step instructions. Each participant will take home their own unique, framed art piece.
The cost is $45 per person. Spots should be reserved online by March 22 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-sea-glass-a-workshop-with-the-c-glass-sisters-tickets-142704203113.
Participants are required to wear masks, and latex gloves will be available.
Inland Bays Garden Center is located at 38320 Muddy Neck Road, Frankford, 2 miles west of Bethany Beach.
For more information, contact Sandy Daniels at (302) 539-1839 or send an e-mail to info@inlandbaysgardencenter.com.