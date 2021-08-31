The Art League of Ocean City, Md., is inviting the public to a trio of free in-person First Friday art openings on Sept. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. The Ocean City Center for the Arts, on 94th Street bayside, will open four new shows, with openings also taking place at the Princess Royale Oceanfront and Coffee Beanery.
The Thaler Gallery at the Arts Center will exhibit the collective works of the Artists Exchange of Delaware — seven professional artists from Delmarva who share a contemporary focus. Exhibiting artists are Constance Costigan, Laura Hickman, Michael Krausz, Nina Mickelsen, Eileen Olson, Steve Rogers and G.W. Thompson.
The exchange is a forum for sharing ideas and critiques through a camaraderie that makes for interesting elements of interdependency and collaboration.
The “Artists Paint OC” plein air exhibit and wet-paint sale continues in the Galleria at the Arts Center through Sept. 25.
Eileen Olson of Bethany Beach, who is also exhibiting as part of the Artists Exchange show, is featuring her abstract paintings in a solo exhibition in Studio E at the Arts Center in September. Olson, originally from Brooklyn, N.Y., and Northern Virginia, spent a 30-year career as a registered nurse and nurtured her talent with classes at the Brooklyn Museum and the Corcoran School of Art.
Painter Jim Schaefer of Ambler, Pa., occupies the Spotlight Gallery at the Arts Center in September. Schaefer holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture and a master’s degree in fine arts from the University of Pennsylvania. His work is about water — the reflections of a windswept pond, the turbulence of ocean waves, the calm infinity of the ocean’s depths. And his favorite medium is watercolor.
Joan Danoff of Washington, D.C., brings her creative jewelrymaking to the Artisan Showcase at the Arts Center in September. Danoff personally handcrafts modern copper and sterling silver jewelry and offers her work extensively at craft shows throughout the East Coast region.
The First Friday receptions continue at two points in North Ocean City. The main lobby gallery at the Princess Royale Oceanfront, 9100 Coastal Highway, continues an exhibit titled “Memories of Ocean City Vacation” by painter Leo Kahl of Ocean View.
A second satellite gallery on 94th Street, located less than a block from the Arts Center, at the Coffee Beanery, opens a show of Ocean City artist Bilbo. Bilbo, who attended Baltimore Junior College and the Maryland Institute of Art, is an ink painter, using Zen art in a thoughtful use of empty space and brush strokes.
Refreshments at the Arts Center are sponsored by PKS Investments. All shows will be on display until Sept. 25. More information is available at www.ArtLeagueofOceanCity.org or by calling (410) 524-9433.
The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects.