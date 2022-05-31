On Wednesday through Saturday, June 15-18, an otherwise empty building in downtown Selbyville will become a fine-art, jewelry and gift shop.
The storefront at 14 W. Church Street in Selbyville is being offered for weekly rentals by owner Leigh Scott, who also owns Synergy Café next door. Local artists Carol Gentes and Angela Pierce rented the building, assembled a group of professional artisans to participate in the four-day-only shopping experience.
The shop will also be open during the 65th Old Timer’s Classic Car & Family Festival on Saturday, June 18.
Customers will find original artwork from Angela Pierce (Angela’s Art oil paintings), Beth Whitman-Pitzer (Moon Shell Paper Co.’s watercolors and cards) and Carol Gentes (Pigment of the Imagination mixed media and dotted art acrylics); jewelry from Cathy Cranfield (Beach Rocks!), Gail Gingrich (Beach Stone Jewelry by GVG), Lois Porterfield (Flablingos) and Nancy Bramble (Bramble on Jewelry); and stained glass creations by Craig Stewart.
Also available will be photos on canvases and magnets, collectable keychains, garden ornaments and more. Kelly’s Tote Bags, made from recycled animal feed bags, will be available, with all proceeds from their sale going to the needs of the Ukrainian people through UMCOR, United Methodist Committee on Relief.
“We all look forward to greeting friends, meeting new customers and talking about our artistic processes and creations. Visit and find the perfect gift!” organizers said.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 15-17 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 18.