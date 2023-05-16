Tango By The Beach will present another Argentine Tango Weekend on June 2-4 for all local and visiting tango dancers at the Lewes Senior Activity Center, 32083 Janice Road, Lewes, (attendees should use the back entrance).
Rene Davila, artistic director for Tango Brillante at Glen Echo, Md., a U.S. National Park Arts & Cultural Center, will be offering classes in intermediate Argentine tango. On Friday and Saturday, Davila will be teaching workshops focused on sacadas. Saturday afternoon classes are offered on molinetes and enganches. The day will end with a gala milonga (social dance), with live tango music from the Tango Rio Band.
On Sunday, students will review all they have learned.
For a full schedule with costs, visit TangoByTheBeach.com.
Argentine Tango is different from the Tango often shown on TV or at a performance – that is American Tango or Show Tango and it usually involves rapid head movements, super-fast leg action and crazy lifts.
“Argentine tango is derived from the Cuban habanera, the Argentine milonga and the Uruguayan candombe, and is said to contain elements from the African community in Buenos Aires, influenced both by ancient African rhythms and the music from Europe,” organizers noted. “Argentine tango emphasizes the walk and the embrace, and is danced by a couple leading and following each other guided by subtle core body movements rather than arm movements. Argentine tango can be fast or slow, each dancer responsible for their own balance. It is sometimes said that the leader starts a movement and the follower completes it, adding flourishes that make the dance beautiful to watch and fun to dance. Studies have also shown that Argentine tango can improve symptoms of some people suffering with Parkinson’s disease.” (For more information visit https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4636067/.)
“You may be surprised that Argentine tango is danced here in our corner of the world, but it is a weekly event in Lewes and you’re invited to join us, either to watch or, better yet, try some steps or sign up for lessons. You’ll be glad you did,” organizers added.
The group can be found at the back entrance of the Lewes Senior Activity Center every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Tango by the Beach is the only tango group currently active in Sussex and Kent counties and nearby Maryland.