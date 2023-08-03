Keeping with tradition, the Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 45th Annual Powwow, planned for Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday. Sept. 10, promises a parade of dancers, Sunday-morning worship service, Native American foods and traditional gifts sold by vendors.
On the grounds at Hudson Fields in Milton, the powwow will open at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9 with the Grand Entry. The Parade of Dancers will be at noon, with expanded performances that will include Aztec dancers. Tribal children have been practicing for months to present native dances in conjunction with professional Native American dancers from around the country, according to tribal leaders.
On Sunday morning, the worship service will start at 8:30 a.m. and Grand Entry will be at noon.
Food and craft vendors will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and at noon on Sunday. The powwow will end at 7 p.m. both days. Items for sale will include jewelry, souvenirs, arts and crafts, beadwork, leather and regalia. For children, there will be facepainting and crafts. Indian tacos will be on the menu, as well as Indian frybread, cups of succotash, hotdogs, hamburgers, french fries and flavored ices.
A car show open to all classes of vehicles will be held in conjunction with the Southern Delaware Street Rod Association. Also planned is an interactive exhibition of birds with the Delaware Museum of Natural History and Animal Behavior & Conservation Connections, and a tribute to those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the United States, with native flute music.
“Our tribal community wishes to share our voices, customs and traditions. While members of the tribe request that people ask permission before taking photos of individuals, they very much encourage people to ask questions. This is the time people can hear it from our mouths,” tribal leaders said.
Nanticoke Indians are the native people of lower Delaware. In Algonquian, the common Indian language of Northeastern tribes, the word “Nanticoke” is translated from the original Nantaquak and means “the tidewater people” or “people of the tidewaters.”
The first contact with the Nanticoke tribe was recorded by Captain John Smith in 1608, when he was exploring the Chesapeake Bay and sailed up what is known today as the Nanticoke River.
Today there are about 700 members of the Nanticoke Indian Tribal Association and more than 2,000 people who can trace their heritage back to the tribe.
At last year’s powwow, during the invocation, the One Who Creates was asked to “walk with us and let us spread good medicine wherever we go.”
“The Creator blessed us with a beautiful day,” announcer Keith Colston told the crowd, gathered around the arena, waiting for the Grand Entry.
“We are here to celebrate. We have some memorials. We have some honorings. Let us keep the respect level at its highest. This is about keeping things positive. … We’re here to have a great time, but there is a way to conduct ourselves. We try to do what we do in a balanced fashion, and we hope that you truly get a comprehension of what we do — not for you to come here to be entertained, but to be educated and to see how we exhibit ourselves in a beautiful manner,” he said.
Colston asked all veterans to walk into the arena, where they were paid tribute, including by U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (a U.S. Navy veteran himself), who mingled with them, saluting and shaking hands.
Also lauded were women who, Colston said, “were there when our men were hunting or in battle” and who cared for children, elders and men when they returned home.
Former Nanticoke Chief Natosha Carmine told the crowd the Grand Entry “makes me proud, makes my heart warm.”
Admission to the powwow costs $10 for adults, $5 for children 11 to 17, and free for children 10 or younger. Shuttles will be available in the parking lot to take guests to the entrance.
Guests are being encouraged to take lawn chairs for seating. No smoking, alcohol or drugs are permitted, and animals are prohibited, except for service animals, whose credentials must be displayed.