The Rehoboth Art League has a range of shows coming up this June and July. Summer at RAL will be kicked off by the 49th Annual Members’ Fine Craft Exhibition, as well as Barbara Martin’s “Eastward to Wyoming,” “Prints and Paintings” by Alexi Natchev, and “Faces of Many Nations,” clay masks by Amelie Sloan, all on display from June 10-17.
On the evening of June 10, from 5 to 7 p.m., the art league will be hosting receptions for all three exhibitions, inviting anyone interested to visit the Corkran, Tubbs, Ventures and Homestead galleries to see the new shows.
The Members’ Fine Craft Exhibition is a signature summer show for the league and contains works created by member artists in a variety of media, including baskets, ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media, wood and others.
Artists and the public are being invited to hear from this year’s exhibition judge, Andrea Uravitch, during her free Gallery Talk on Saturday, June 11, at 10 a.m. in the Corkran Gallery. Uravitch, who has shown in more than 300 hundred invitational, juried and solo shows in museums, galleries, art centers, college galleries and institutions, will discuss her selection of the award-winning pieces.
Taking over the Ventures this month will be abstract works by Barbara Martin, in her solo show, “Eastward to Wyoming.” The collection of paintings was inspired by Martin’s time at the Jentel Artist Residency in the Lower Piney Creek Valley of the Bighorn Mountains in eastern Wyoming.
“Using the rhythm of the passing landscape and summer sky, these works encompass the movement and sensations of the vast openness of the Montana and Wyoming area.”
RAL’s historic Peter Marsh Homestead will display “Prints and Paintings” by Alexi Natchev. Born, educated and starting his artistic career in Bulgaria, Natchev’s body of work, as a whole, reflects the scope and range of his creative endeavors in different fields of visual art: illustration, drawing, painting and public art. This exhibit displays Natchev’s diverse range, giving viewers the chance to see his various technical processes and layered technics.
Finally, the DeWitt gallery will be showcasing a special exhibit of “Faces of Many Nations,” a display of Amelie Sloan’s ceramic hand-built masks. A longtime RAL member and niece of one of the league’s founding members, Ethel P.B. Leach, Sloan has a lasting legacy at RAL, with a namesake room in the pottery studio on campus, as well as an endowed exhibition award offered annually for excellence in ceramic hand-building. The exhibition will allow the public the opportunity to purchase some of her masks.
For additional information about this exhibit, the league, its classes, memberships, events and exhibitions, visit the website at RehobothArtLeague.org or call (302) 227-8408.