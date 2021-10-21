Global Play Network (GPN) is proud to announce Global Play Night at the Millville Boardwalk on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The event is being held between 5-7 p.m., where attendees get to experience what it is like to be a Global Play member for the day for free. Global Play is not only granting membership access for Captains Quarters & Lighthouse Beach Golf, it is giving attendees access to all the locations Global Play offers for 24 hours. To learn more about Global Play Network, visit them online at globalplaynetwork.com.
The event starts at 5 p.m. at the Millville Boardwalk. Upon arrival, you will be greeted at the Global Play table at either entrance, Captains Quarters or Lighthouse Beach Golf. GPN, Lighthouse Beach Golf and Captains Quarters staff will walk attendees through the process of getting signed up and receiving their 24-hour play code. Before arriving GPN is encouraging attendees to download the app to get tothe fun faster.
Make the most of your free full 24 hours by visiting these Global Play partner locations:
- Agape Creamery & Lighthouse Mini Golf (Millville, DE)
- Captain’s Quarters Arcade (Millville, DE)
- The Ward Museum (Salisbury, MD)
- Ayers Creek Kayaking (Berlin, MD)
- Skateworld (Laurel, DE)
- CoCo’s Funhouse (Salisbury, MD)
- Bryan’s Bowling Center (Laurel, DE)
- Furnace Town (Salisbury, MD)
- Altitude Trampoline Park (Delmar, MD)
- Elite Gaming (Salisbury, MD)
- Cabin Fever (Cambridge, MD)
- Eastern Shore Lanes (Pocomoke, MD)
- Jolly Roger Mini Golf (Ocean City, MD)
- Surfside Mini Golf (Chincoteague, VA)
The Millville Boardwalk is your family’s new destination for entertainment, confections, and leisure at the beach. The Millville Boardwalk hosts Lighthouse Beach Golf, a challenging 18-hole miniature golf course tailored to the coastal experience and highlighted with a 38-foot tall lighthouse, and homemade, small-batch ice cream served from Agape Creamery.
Captain’s Quarters is a family-friendly arcade packed with games to entertain pirates both big and small.
For more information, visit globalplaynetwork.com.