Don McLean wears the “American Troubadour” title — earned over the past half-decade, through his iconic hits, including “American Pie” and “Vincent” — like an old, favorite, broken-in ballcap.
Asked during a recent phone interview how he handles his status as a songwriter who has captured American angst and hopes alike for more than 50 years, he answered by making a wry joke of the whole “American Troubadour” thing, working it into subsequent talking points. As in, “Well, the American Troubadour would never…”
McLean, 75, last performed before a live audience in February 2020 — “before the world fell off a cliff,” he said. Speaking from his home in Maine, McLean said his show at the Freeman Arts Pavilion near Selbyville on Saturday, July 3, will be only the second in his return to the stage since COVID-19 brought live performances to a halt. He’s set to perform in Ocean City, N.J., on Friday, July 2.
“I can’t wait to get back” to performing in front of audiences, he said. Before the pandemic, McLean said, “I’d been continuously touring since 1968.”
That was three years before his enigmatic hit “American Pie” was released. This year, with the 50th anniversary of its release, McLean is focusing on the song in a way he said he might not have been able to if not for the pandemic-imposed break in touring.
He has spent a good bit of the past year working on “The Day the Music Died,” a documentary about the song and its provenance.
“It is going to be very, very good — God willing it gets done — because people are really going to like the song even better than they did before,” McLean said. The documentary, he said, will put the song into the context of the time in which he wrote it, show “what was really happening” at the time, he said.
“Before you see the movie, it was like looking through a piece of glass,” he explained. “Now, it’s like a prism; you’ll see where I fit in the song.”
Later in the summer, McLean will continue the observance of the 50th anniversary of “American Pie” — which he joked “makes me feel old,” but a few minutes later countered that “I never feel old” because he keeps finding new things to do. On Aug. 17, he will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he said.
McLean said he has also been working on an album of new songs, his first since “Botanical Gardens” in 2017. While he wouldn’t divulge anything about its subject matter, he did say that while he’s “not a political guy,” like his works in the turbulent 1960s and ’70s, the new collection will in some way address current national and international concerns.
While he enjoys touring, McLean said he found the break during the past year to be fruitful, despite the suddenness of it.
“Nobody ever thought their momentum would be completely stopped,” he said. “The pandemic has created an opportunity to create all these things,” from his documentary to the new album and even a children’s book.
“It actually helped” him to break into new projects that he didn’t have time to, before the pandemic, he said. “I didn’t have 60 gigs to get to. I didn’t have to be away 180 days in a year.”
McLean said he looks at the 1960s and ’70s as “the best time in my life” because, he said, “doors were opening, songs were being written, I was meeting people.”
One of those people was Pete Seeger, who he said he thinks of when he performs at outdoor venues like the Freeman Arts Pavilion.
“Pete was an outdoor guy,” he said. “He’d drive around with his guitar strapped to the back of his car,” no matter what the weather. “I’m kind of like that. I don’t really like all these rock-and-roll stars with all their demands. I’d rather just sing outside.”
Asked what the audience could expect at the Freeman show, he demurred.
“The American troubadour does not have a set list,” he said with a chuckle.
A few tickets for Don McLean’s show at the Freeman Arts Pavilion may still be available at www.freemanarts.org. Tickets are sold in “pods” which seat four adults, including children, or family pods, which include up to four adults and two children younger than 12. All performances are BYOC (bring your own chair).