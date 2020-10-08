October is a time for outdoor fun, especially this year, so American Legion Post 24 in Dagsboro is planning two game events for this month: a Horseshoes & Cornhole Tournament, followed by a quarter-auction fundraiser.
Both events are open to the general public, and attendees will need to respect mask and safe distancing requirements.
The Horseshoe & Cornhole Tournament will Saturday, Oct. 17, from 2 to 6 p.m. All ages may attend, but players must be 18 or older.
Players must preregister by calling the American Legion at (302) 732-3120, by that morning at the latest. Teams will be picked by a drawing. The tournament is double-elimination, with cash prizes for the first- and second-place teams. The entry cost is $10 per person.
“Where can you go for four hours for $10?” said Becky Pulley, the Legion’s event coordinator, with a laugh.
Food available for purchase will include pulled chicken sandwiches, hamburger or hotdog platters, all served with baked beans and chips, for $7. Soft drinks and alcoholic drinks will also be sold.
Live music will keep things moving, with the Kaotik party-rock band.
In case of inclement weather, a rain date will be scheduled in the future.
“Come and support your local Legion so we can continue our mission to help veterans and their families and our community,” Pulley said, “and have some fun.”
The quarter auction will be Sunday, Oct. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m., and doors open at 11 a.m.
It will be an outdoor event but could be moved indoors in inclement weather. The cost is $5 for one paddle and $3 for each additional paddle. Players can register at the door.
Prizes include a flat-screen TV, artwork, jewelry, glassware, kitchen appliances and a variety of other things.
Food and refreshments will be available for sale. All ages are welcome, but there is an age restriction to play.
As a not-for-profit organization, the American Legion hosts public dinners and private events, to fundraise year-round.
“It brings the community together. It helps us make a little bit of money to keep our mission going, especially during COVID,” which resulted in shut-downs, said Pulley. “We’re surviving. Since we’re open to the public, we’re doing better. Our Friday-night seafood is off the ‘hizzle.’
“There’s enough space that we can keep the requirement 6-foot distancing, and we’ll have people there to make sure things are wiped” with cleaner, Pulley said. “That’s what we do every night. You play a slot machine, we clean it afterward … so we’re definitely respecting the virus.”
American Legion Post 24 is located at 28181 Nine Foot Road, Dagsboro (at the intersection of Routes 113 and 26).