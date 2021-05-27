After nearly seven months, the bright lights of Hollywood are about to shine once again at the Clayton Theatre, beginning Friday, May 28, thanks to the State’s removal of capacity restrictions inside restaurants, retail, other businesses and houses of worship.
Located at 33246 Main Street in downtown Dagsboro, the Clayton Theatre is Delaware’s only single-screen theater still in operation, and provides movie-goers a chance to see Hollywood’s first-run movies, and some classics, in the charming and quaint hometown setting. The theater offers fresh popcorn for every movie showing, as well as ice-cold fountain sodas and an assortment of some of the most popular concession candies.
“I am very excited, and a little apprehensive,” said Clayton Theatre owner Joanne Howe this week. “The feedback I have been getting from other theaters has been encouraging and positive.”
The first-run movie being shown upon the re-open will be the sequel to the 2018 film, “A Quiet Place 2,” which stars Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. “Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. They are forced to venture into the unknown, and soon realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path.”
“A Quiet Place 2” will begin showing with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 28, and run through Thursday, June 10. The theater will have 3 p.m. matinee showings every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as well as a 7:30 p.m. showing all seven days a week.
While the restrictions have been lifted, the Clayton Theatre will still utilize the COVID-19 sanitizing protocols, as well as limiting the full use of the capacity allotted for the facility.
“We will still require masks to be worn inside the theater as people move about, but once seated they will be able to remove their masks,” Howe said. “We will still require a two-seat distance between families, and will sit everyone every other row so that they can all feel comfortable while enjoying the film.
“We’re going to still wipe things down and be very careful for our customers. We really want people to feel comfortable coming to the movies,” she said. “I think people are really starting to feel more comfortable with the vaccines out there, and with people getting them.”
Howe said that the theater can hold up to 370 people at full capacity, but for the time being they will likely only host about 150 people comfortably with the protocols they are keeping in place.
The Clayton Theatre is still in the process of hiring as they look to fill two to three spots for employees. Interested individuals can find an application online at www.ilovetheclayton.com, where they can print it out, and return it to the theater for consideration.