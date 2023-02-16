Organizers of the Rehoboth Beach African American Film Festival, on Feb. 17-19, 2023, said it will celebrate the trailblazing work of Black artists in shaping American culture, while taking an unflinching look at the roadblocks that may still exist — “a fair and unbiased effort to expose any remaining violence still perpetuated against Black communities while showing a hopeful way forward through justice and reconciliation.”
“The festival reveals the forgotten history of the African American contributions,” said Murry Gatling, Planning Committee member.
On display will be the many contributions by the African American community to shape their story, regain their rightful heritage to the impact on many industries in the 20th century and today. The 2023 festival marks the festival’s fourth anniversary, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.
Rehoboth Beach Film Society Executive Director Helen M. Chamberlin said, “Our intention is a desire to connect with people of all-ages and ethnic backgrounds regardless of socio-economic status. We will do so by providing free admission to students who would like to attend.”
Recognizing that the festival films are thought-provoking, organizers said they will feature two separate film authors and contributors for each film, along with a few of the Society’s Planning Committee members for a deeper dive.
“We hope that you will stay and share your thoughts, and we’re happy to host a post-screening reception for ticket holders on Sunday, Feb. 19.”
Festival film features will include:
• “Streetlight Harmonies” — Friday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m. A documentary and journey through the bands, songs and harmonies of doo-wop. The artists and their history laid the foundation for rock-and-roll, rhythm-and-blues, and built a bridge to the Civil Rights movement. Features interviews from artists Brian Wilson, Lance Bass, The Drifters and more.
• “A Most Beautiful Thing” — Saturday, Feb. 18, 2:30 p.m. A documentary based on the memoir by Arshay Cooper and narrated by rapper/actor Common that chronicles the first African American high school rowing team in the U.S. The team is made up of young men, many of whom were in rival gangs from the West Side of Chicago, all coming together to row in the same boat. Winner of a 2021 Gracie Award, nominated by the NAACP for an Image Award, nominated by the Critics’ Choice Association (Best Sports Documentary), nominated by the International Press Academy (Best Documentary) and named one of the best films by Esquire.
• “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” — Saturday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. A documentary interweaving lecture, personal anecdotes, interviews and shocking revelations. “ACLU deputy legal director Jeffery Robinson draws a stark timeline of anti-Black racism in the United States, from slavery to the modern myth of a post-racial America. The film also explores the enduring legacy of white supremacy and our collective responsibility to overcome it.”
• Film shorts — Sunday, Feb. 19, 2 p.m. Six films in 60 minutes, including “A Vanishing Legacy: Black Captains of the Chesapeake,” a news story from WUSA9 (Washington, D.C.,) about an African American head boat captain and black woman oyster farmer who fight to preserve a minority presence in aquaculture on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard; “Black Swimmers Overcome Racism and Fear, Reclaiming A Tradition,” a documentary short about a new movement across the country that is reintroducing Black Americans to swimming, through people seeking to change the pervasive myth that Black people don’t swim; Black Jockeys and the Kentucky Derby: A History of Race and Racism,” a short news story from WAVE News (Louisville, Ky.), about the history of African American riders that once dominated the sport of horse racing, with an accompanying traveling exhibit from the Kentucky Derby Museum in the lobby; “Street Knights,” a documentary short that dives into the world of street chess hustlers in Washington Square Park, New York City; “A Concerto is a Conversation,” in which composer Kris Bowers traces the process of breaking into new spaces through generations of sacrifice that came before him, focusing on the story of his grandfather Horace Bowers; “Mr. Tindley,” a musical documentary by musician Brian Russo featuring news footage dedicated to the life of Charles Tindley of Berlin, Md., known as the “Grandfather of Gospel” and “Prince of Preachers,” with a post-film discussion led by Russo.