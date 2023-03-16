For the second year, Addy Sea Historic Oceanfront Inn in Bethany Beach will host a fundraiser to benefit the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company.
The Second Annual Spring Fling, Taste of Bethany, planned for 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, will feature tastings of foods and beverages from local establishments including Bethany Blues, serving pork sandwiches, and Ocean City, Md.’s Delmarva Boil Company, cooking on-site and offering samples.
“Boil is anything in the pot — potatoes, corn, sausage, fish,” said Addy Sea General Manager Kate Galloway, adding that there will also be tastings of beer, wine and whiskey.
Cathy Jane and Dustin Showers will perform. There will be raffles for items from local businesses and restaurants, and the event will be broadcast live by The Voice radio station at 106.1 FM. Tickets cost $20 and are available at www.addysea.com.
“The fire [company] will be there. We acquired the house next door, the Addy Sea Guest House, and there will be tours. We have two new owners of Addy Sea, Andrew Turczyn and Mark Bauernhuber. This event will be bigger and better than last year,” Galloway said.
In 2022, more than 200 people attended and about $5,000 was raised. Galloway said that is the goal for this year, too. The fire company will use funds for general operating expenses.
“We were thinking of a great cause in the area, who we could support, and it went so well last year and they were so grateful to us, so we wanted to continue supporting them. They are a great group of people. They volunteer their time, and we want to help them. It’s a great event on a Sunday in April, and it gives locals in town something to look forward to,” she said.
The Addy Sea is described on the website as having late-Victorian architecture, classic cedar shingles and gingerbread trimmings, all that make it “one of Bethany Beach’s most famous landmarks.”
The historic building has 12 guest rooms with private baths, parlor and dining room, wrap-around veranda and adjacent guest house with four guest rooms that have access to a private oceanfront greatroom and sundeck.
John M. Addy, one of Bethany’s original settlers, built the structure for his family in 1901. Since he was a plumber, it was the first building in the area to have indoor plumbing and gas lights. Many of the original fixtures, including tin ceilings and fireplaces, have been restored.
“The building is really cool. People will love seeing it,” Galloway said.