When the music begins, they are rapt, these men and women residing in assisted living and nursing facilities.
Sometimes they have requests — “Chattanooga Choo-Choo,” “My Favorite Things,” Something made popular by The Beatles. When an elderly woman asked to hear Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire,” Glenn Stern made a point of learning the country hit.
“Every once in a while, they want something a little peppier, so I do ‘Margaritaville.’ They know a lot of songs,” said Stern, who plays in the band Acoustic Campfire and who, with friends, entertains at senior facilities at no charge, volunteering his talent for their enjoyment.
“When I walk out of there, I feel more satisfied than when I earn $300 for a gig. They don’t always talk a lot, but they enjoy it. Sometimes, they are looking me in the eye and I can see they are engaging. I see them trying to mouth the words to the song. There is a connection there with some of the folks,” said Stern, who visited and played for his mother, Marlene Stern, while she was receiving care at several locations before her death last year.
“They are usually 75 to 95 years old. There is a special connection that is brought on by music. I think more musicians should do in-kind work. I don’t want older folks to be forgotten, and I don’t think bands should charge to play for them,” said Stern. He said he tries “to mix it up a little bit with love songs” and tries “to keep it happy, because that is what they need.”
“They like the oldies, so I play The Everly Brothers. I talk a little bit. I talk about my mother. I put up pictures of my mother for those who remember her,” he said.
On June 2, he will be singing at Brandywine Living at Fenwick Island. He also goes to Catered Living in Ocean Pines, Md., and Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Millsboro, visiting about once each month.
“It is so great,” said Brandywine Escapades Producer Heather Cronin. “The residents look forward to the music by Glenn Stern. He is great at connecting and engaging the audience. He knows exactly the right songs to play from their era. It is such a wonderful way to give back by donating his time and talent to the seniors at Brandywine,” she said.
“These are all places my mother was, and it was there I got to know the people. Of course, I visited her all the time. Then, when she passed, I decided to keep her memory alive. When she was there and I came to play, she would appreciate it. She liked the attention she got from me playing,” he said, adding that he never expects a standing ovation.
“What you can expect, however, is lots of smiles and warm appreciation. As a local performer of acoustic classic rock music, in Steve Kuhn’s Acoustic Campfire band, there is no better feeling than to play your songs and connect with people who require a higher level of care than can be provided at home through music and create a sense of harmony even beyond the music.
“It was not my initial plan to play music at such venues. When my dad passed in the summer of 2018 and my mom started to decline, our family moved her from her condo in Warrington, Pa., outside of Philly, to Brandywine to be closer to us.
“It was there that I experienced firsthand the appreciation for performers’ positive energy and human companionship beyond the day-to-day routine of assisted living. When my mom then passed, I decided to play at the communities where she lived. As a musician, performing at such venues, there is a good opportunity to try new songs or new gear,” he said.
Stern plays guitar, sings and recently started playing the ukulele.
“The last time I played at Brandywine, I broke out the ukelele, and they really liked the sound. You can mess up all you want, and they don’t care at all and they laugh right along with you. How cool is that?” he said.
Now he wants to play the melodica, which he described as making a harmonica-like sound.
“The guy from the band Hot Sauce, Jim Miller, is amazing on the trumpet and melodica. They played the Cheer Center in Millville in early May,” Stern said, adding that more local bands should volunteer to entertain seniors.
“Be prepared for a fun and heartwarming experience,” he said. “That crowd can really shake a pill box.”