Duane Whitman, a longtime Disney-certified travel planner this month celebrating his 10th anniversary as a professional travel advisor for Disney “Diamond Earmarked” Glass Slipper Concierge, will begin hosting private vacation consultations at the Ellen Rice Studio in Ocean View this week.
Whitman is a graduate of the College of Disney Knowledge and Universal Resort Special Training, who has also earned the Orlando Travel Expert designation. He specializes in multi-generational group vacation planning for Walt Disney World, the Disney Cruise Line, Adventures by Disney, other Disney destinations and Universal Orlando Resort.
“This is an exciting time at Disney,” said Whitman, “TRON Lightcycle Run has just opened and a new cruise ship and new Disney Cruise Line island are on the horizon for 2024.
“But, with all the new features, resorts and rides, in addition to continual ticketing and reservation changes, most of the new client calls I receive today are from people saying they went online and tried to plan a Disney vacation but got too overwhelmed.
“I can see how it could be overwhelming. I’ve visited all the parks, stayed at most of the resorts, cruised on most of the Disney ships, but I am online every single day keeping up with changes. It’s a ‘job’, but one I love, and I work with an exceptionally good, experienced team who are in continual contact, sharing news, experiences, tips, advice and knowledge, and our guests benefit.”
Whitman emphasizes that particularly now making plans and reservations well ahead of time is crucial for getting the best accommodations, dining and attraction options, and with the cruise line, better prices.
“The days of buying tickets and showing up at the gate are gone. Having a carefree vacation requires planning the details ahead of time. I help by handling all aspects of booking and then planning meticulous, custom vacation itineraries around guests’ wishes and dreams, right down to arranging private tours and limos and giving live phone and text guidance when guests are on the ground.
“My goal is for my guests to arrive at their destination and have a vacation not only worry free, but magical.”
Whitman does in-person individual and group consultations at the Ellen Rice Studio, in client’s homes and via Facetime and Zoom. His consultations are free. Detailed planning services are free when guests book through him. To learn more or arrange a consultation, call (302) 448-1534.
The Ellen Rice Studio is on the Cedar Neck Peninsula of Ocean View on the southeastern edge of the James Farm Ecological Preserve. The address is 30124 Territory Trail, Ocean View, DE 19970. In addition to appointments, Whitman is available for drop-in visits at the studio Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays noon to 4 p.m. Directions are available on the Visit the Studio page of www.ellenrice.gallery.