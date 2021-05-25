The Artisans Fair, sponsored annually by the South Coastal Delaware AARP Chapter to raise funds for college scholarships, has been canceled for the second consecutive year due to restrictions related to COVID-19.
Normally, the fair, which features artisan crafts and a farmers’ market, is held the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend at Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View. The next Artisans Fair is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Even though the Artisans Fair — the main fundraising event for the college scholarship fund — has not been held for two years, the local AARP Chapter was able to give two scholarships to Indian River High School students and three scholarships to adult students at Delaware Technical Community College in both 2020 and 2021.
Anyone who would like to contribute to the scholarship fund should send a check payable to South Coastal DE AARP with “Scholarship” in the memo line and mailed to South Coastal DE AARP #5226, P.O. Box 225, Ocean View, DE 19970.