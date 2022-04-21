The hosts of the TV program “American Pickers” plan to be in the Delaware area in June and are now accepting applications from those who have a collection of antiques they’d like Mike and Robbie Wolfe to see.
While it isn’t yet certain what areas the hosts will visit, they are interested in traveling to Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland.
“They are tackling those three states together, but their travel plans depend on who is applying, so if they find someone in the Sussex County area who gets selected, they will go there,” Associate Producer Meredith Ball told the Coastal Point this week.
“We don’t know specifically where yet, but we are planning to come to those three states sometime in June. If they are chosen, Mike and his brother Robbie will go to that person’s estate or warehouse or barn, usually on their property, look through their stuff and offer money for items. When they go to look at a collection, they look at everything. As long as it’s a private collection, not open to the public — someone who is collecting their own stuff. Only private collections are considered — not stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions or businesses. Mike is a collector himself, and he runs two shops. He and his brother have their own collections,” she said.
Applications are being accepted until Friday, May 6. Call (646) 493-2184 or email to AmericanPickers@cineflix.com and include the collector’s full name, city, state, contact information and a brief description of items in the antique collection. The Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/GotAPick.
“We’re looking for leads throughout the state — specifically interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them. We are looking for different, unusual and unique items, something we’ve never seen before with an extraordinary story,” Ball said.
The brothers keep audiences entertained by describing what certain antique items were used for as they talk to guests, asking about their interest in antiques and listening to their family stories.
The Wolfe brothers, whose company is based in New York City, are on the road visiting collectors at least one week each month. They have visited just about every state, Ball said.
“It started with Mike’s passion. He started it and wanted to capture those moments when he goes to these places and meets with collectors. Mike and Robbie have been picking, as they call it, for a long time, way before the show started. They also talk about the town they are in. A lot of people who apply to be on the show have lived in their homes 40 years, and they talk about that. ‘Why did you move here?’ ‘Why did you stay here?’” Ball said.
In Mike Wolfe’s biography on the History Television Network’s website at www.history.com, he’s described as a lifelong American picker who has been searching for hidden treasure since he was 4 years old.
“Wolfe sees the beauty of long-lost things and the stories of the people who made them, used them and somehow saved them. … ‘A picker’s kind of like a nomad,’ he explains. And for Wolfe, the people he meets and the tales they tell are an integral part of the journey, ultimately as valuable as the rare finds he unearths in their barns, attics and sheds,” the website states.
Wolfe, a native of Joliet, Ill., who now lives in Tennessee, looks for items with a story, from antique baby carriages and vintage jukeboxes to old cars and advertising signs with peeling metal.
His brother said he has always lived by the words, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” and, since he was 8, has been rummaging through garages and old barns to find what he calls “unknown treasures.”
“People throw away untold history every day,” he stated on the website, adding that he finds “joy in restoring what once was a part of someone else’s life story.”
Now in its 23rd season, the TV show started 12 years ago.