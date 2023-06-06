On June 24, the 26th annual Running of the Bull will commence at The Starboard in Dewey Beach, and the gathering momentum around the summer of 2023 is ripening as the event approaches to kick off the summer season in a big way. Steve “Monty” Montgomery and his staff at the Starboard said they are excited to rally the community around a positive, silly event that brings everyone together in the name of fundraising.
“We get so into the event itself, and the sea of red and white, and the race, and who will be the matador, that sometimes people forget that the whole thing raises money for the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company,” Montgomery said. “It’s a fun event that really goes in with a purpose!”
It certainly paints the town in a colored-coordinated Pamplona vibe. People pour into Dewey Beach for this event, whether it is the first time they are attending as a Dewey Beach rite of passage or their 26th time participating in the run, like founder Michael McDonnell.
“Last year was big because it was 25th anniversary, but it was also our first year back in June, since COVID, and so there was a cautious optimism around the event,” McDonnell said of what makes each year of the event unique. “This year, the excitement without the caution has come back to town, and you can feel it!”
The event features dozens of Hemingways vying for the title of “Best Hemingway,” and grown men and women running down the beach from two men in a bull costume in the summer heat, all part of the contained chaos and revelry of the only Dewey tradition that pits a costumed bull against “the finest matadors Delaware has to offer.”
Who will be the matador this year? Everyone is asking, but people have to be there to find out. “All we can say is that this year is bound to be a fight to remember.”
Parents who are looking to get kids in on the fun should remember there is a kids’ version of the famous Bull Run at 10:30 a.m. on the beach at Dagsworthy Street. Led by Dewey Business Partnership Executive Director Kelly Raneiri, the Kids’ Bull Run is a time for all the children to dance, get their collectible Kids Bull Run T-shirt and chase the bull down the beach.
“Thank you to the Dewey Business Partnership for giving everyone an opportunity to get in on the fun!”
For more information, head to http://therunningofthebull.com or www.deweybusinesspartnership.com.