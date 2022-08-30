Residents of The Estuary have been described as a different breed, so to speak. Folks who live in the private development nestled between Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island do things such spearhead food bank collections, pick up debris along stretches of local roadways, and throughout the year, “adopt” nanas and poppas living in nearby senior housing to brighten their holidays. So, when the community’s volunteer-led events committee decided to add a dog show to their calendar in late August, it was only fitting “man’s best friends” should benefit, too.
Instead of an entrance fee to participate in the dog show, held at the community’s private dog park on Aug. 20, participants and spectators were asked instead to donate pet food or supplies to support the Delaware Humane Association in Rehoboth. A collection box soon overflowed with an outpouring of pet food, treats, toys and much-needed kitty litter for the Rehoboth’s pet food bank.
At the event, more than a dozen furry friends were corralled in a makeshift arena inside the dog park, while their handlers paraded them past the audience of spectators and judges. Purebreds, and dogs who could perform tricks, wowed the crowd while members of the Estuary photography club took individual pet portraits. Categories also included “best rescue,” “biggest,” “most senior” and even “best look-a-like” pooches.
No celebration of the “dog days of summer” would have been complete without an official “Yappy Hour” back at the Clubhouse, where awards were given to the humans and hotdogs were enjoyed by all.
“Dogs win. Again. And in this case, cats, too,” organizers said.
For volunteer opportunities, or to donate to the Delaware Humane Association, call (302) 200-7159 or visit them at 18675 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach.