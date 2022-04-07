Holy Spirit Anglican Church, located at 28842 Log Cabin Hill Road in Lewes, recently announce its plans for Holy Week, “going from the Passion to the Resurrection. It is a great week in preparation for Easter Sunday and everyone is invited to join in,” representatives said.
Events include:
• Palm Sunday, April 10, at 9 a.m., Liturgy of the Palms and the Passion Narrative — Journey with Jesus through the week that changed the world.
• Maundy Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m., Lives of the 12 Apostles. “We will explore the lives of the 12 men who were with Jesus at the Last Supper and the impact his life and ministry had on them.”
• Good Friday, April 15, at 7 p.m., 7 Last Words of Jesus. “In this service, members of Holy Spirit offer devotional reflections on the words spoken by Jesus from the cross. It is a wonderful evening as we gain insight into what Jesus said during his sacrifice of pain and agony for us on the cross.”
• Easter Sunday, April 17, at 9 a.m., Feast of the Resurrection. “Come and see the empty tomb and then go quickly and tell. Experience the resurrection again for the first time.”