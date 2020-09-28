Sussex County Habitat for Humanity announced this week that it will host the National Civilian Community Corps (AmeriCorps NCCC) for three weeks of service. AmeriCorps NCCC is an AmeriCorps program that engages 18- to 24-year-olds in team-based national and community service in the United States.
The team of 10 members, originally from eight different states, came to Sussex County Habitat for Humanity to help build homes. Sussex Habitat provides housing during their three-week stay, as well as training and instruction on typical Habitat for Humanity projects.
These team members range in age from 18 to 23 and have diverse backgrounds of experience and education. Prior to coming to Delaware the team worked on a farm and at a convalescent center to help prepare and distribute food for the Food Bank of Massachusetts.
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity has been grateful for the generous donations of time and talent of donors and volunteers over the past 29 years, said Kevin Gilmore, executive director, adding that he is excited about their contribution.
“We are blessed to have the AmeriCorps NCCC team here to help us catch up on build sites where we have lost valuable volunteer time due to the pandemic. We’re very appreciative of each of the team members’ participation and are thankful for their help during this busy build season.”
In addition to the NCCC team, Sussex Habitat has three regular AmeriCorps members who help in various ways at the Georgetown office.
“‘Be the greater good’ is the motto of the AmeriCorps NCCC, and from what we’ve witnessed so far, it’s a statement that rings true,” Gilmore said.
To donate time, money or resources visit sussexcountyhabitat.org.