The American Legion Post 19 (Georgetown) Riders group this week announced the work of Rider Activities Coordinator Peggy Parkinson, who did the shopping and created 44 Valentine’s Day baskets filled with clothing, personal items and goodies for veterans. Rider members Suzanne Williams, Betty and JoAnne Keczely helped with distribution.
The baskets were for the veterans in local nursing homes, which included Atlantic Shores, Cadia Rehabilitation Renaissance, DelMar and Harrison House. The Rider ladies have made the Valentine’s effort for years, though Parkinson reported that since last year, 16 veterans had passed away.
“Our members were glad that they did this, but we also miss the times in the pre-COVID past when we rode to the nursing homes and delivered the baskets, and were allowed to visit with the vets. The vets also loved the motorcycles. God bless our vertreans! We must never forget them!” representatives said.