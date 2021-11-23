For years, the American Legion Post 8 Riders group has taken care of local veterans. Before COVID, they would ride their motorcycles to the nursing homes, and they could visit with the veterans and watch them open their gift bags.
While they still aren’t allowed into the nursing homes, the group was recently able to give them gift bags and show their respect for their service. The deliveries were made to Atlantic Shores (21 veterans), Cadia Renaissance (six veterans), Delmar (10 veterans) and Harrison House (eight veterans). There were 27 Army, four Navy, four Air Force, five Marine Corps, four Coast Guard and one National Guard member, for a total of 45 veterans.
The ladies supporting the effort came up “with great thoughtful gifts for the veterans,” organizers noted. Included in their gift bags were a plush hotel robe, a flannel loungewear set, extra loungewear pants, bodywash, 2021 calendar and nine snacks. Snacks included cheeseballs, cotton candy, brownies, Lay’s potato chips, Lance Toast Cheese crackers, cookies, Teddy Grahams, muffins, applesauce, Jello, pudding and other items, depending on their dietary restrictions. A card with their branch of service on the front, the Riders’ logo on the inside along with “Happy Veterans Day from the American Legion Riders Chapter 8, Georgetown,” was included.
The Riders who participated in purchasing, packaging and distributing the items included Betty and Joanne Keczely, Peggy Parkinson and Suzanne Williams.