Ocean City (Md.) American Legion Post 166 recently donated $2,000 to the Life Crisis Center as part of its monthly program to help organizations that serve the community. In addition to the donation to the Life Crisis Center, another $10,000 was dispensed in May, including $6,000 to benefit three on-going programs at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md.
The mission of the Life Crisis Center is to improve the quality of life through crisis intervention and violence prevention. The organization’s professional staff serves Wicomico, Worcester and Somerset counties in Maryland.
More information on American Legion Post 166 can be found at www.alpost166.org, on Facebook, by calling (410) 289-3166 or by email at ALPost166@comcast.net.