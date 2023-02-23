Millville resident Patricia Ortlip, a registered nurse, is one of four Atlantic General Hospital employees who has volunteered to visit Honduras in Central America and provide medical care to the poor through Operation Hope Medical Missions, a Christian organization founded in 2018.
Also volunteering their time and paying for the 1,700-mile trip from the Berlin, Md., hospital are Dr. Sean Hooker, an orthopedic surgeon; David Kaplan, an anesthesiologist; and Melissa Lambertson, a first assistant.
Ortlip said the trip will cost each of them about $1,500. (For anyone interested in contributing, Ortlip has set up a GoFundMe page called “Surgical Mission Trip to Honduras,” with the goal of raising $3,000.)
They will travel to Comayagua, in west central Honduras, on April 22-29 with other medical personnel, including those who will provide gynecological and orthopedic care.
“There is a need in all third-world countries where they just don’t have that kind of care,” Ortlip said.
In Honduras, there are basic hospitals, and those volunteering from AGH will be working at the San Benito Jose Medical Center, “providing free care for the under-served and underprivileged families.”
“These patients have limited or no access to medical services. They are often sick, in pain and cannot afford to be treated,” she said.
They will also visit an orphanage for girls up to age 18 and deliver supplies. The girls have asked for instamatic cameras.
“They love taking pictures of each other,” Ortlip said, adding that anyone interested in donating a camera can take it to the front lobby of Atlantic General Hospital, at 9733 Healthway Drive in Berlin, and ask for Ortlip or Lambertson.
Ortlip and other volunteers will fly to Honduras, arriving on a Saturday. The next day, surgeons will start seeing patients, triaging them based on who traveled farthest.
“Some people may be traveling for days to get to that medical center. A lot of them are walking. The patients we serve are from families with income of less than $200 a month, single mothers and children, seniors with no families, the homeless, mentally ill, manual laborers without professional degrees, the malnourished, abused, those without adequate housing or who live in remote rural areas. We don’t know what needs they have until we see them,” she said.
Hooker will screen patients on Sunday, and surgeries will be done Monday through Friday, probably on 30 patients in one week.
Operation Hope Medical Missions was founded “with the purpose of increasing the number of yearly surgical brigades at San Benito Jose Medical Center in Comayagua, Honduras … and to help the indigent in underdeveloped countries,” according to the website at www.medicalmissions.org.
“We are dedicated to serving those families and patients in need by offering free medical and surgical care. The patients we serve at San Benito Jose Medical Center have limited or no access to healthcare services. Some patients travel hours away on a very limited budget to receive our care. Many patients lack basic needs, such as running water, food, clothing, electricity, sanitation and adequate housing.
“Once a year, a team of 20 to 30 health care volunteers from all across the United States finance their own trip to Honduras to treat as many patients as possible. Each mission trip is one week long and approximately 100 patients receive surgical care. Many other patients receive additional medical care from our team members,” the website states.
“This is all new to us,” Ortlip said.
“A few months ago, we were talking about bucket-list things we would like to do, and we all agreed we would love to do a mission trip, how awesome that would be. Then Melissa said this popped up on her Facebook feed. I think it will be humbling and it will definitely put things into a better perspective, just to see where we fall on the scale. I think that will put it all in perspective,” said Ortlip, the mother of two grown children.
Volunteers are required to attend a Catholic Mass every morning at 6, then take a bus to the hospital.
“It’s a Christian-based organization. Most mission trips usually are. Surgery starts at 8 a.m. and is done by 5 or 6 in the evening, then we go back to the hotel. It will be a grueling schedule, but that’s fine. The reason I became a nurse was so I could help people. I had a lot of nurses in my family. I grew up with a nurse. I remember my mother getting ready for work and, in those days they wore white dresses and little hats. They took a lot of pride in their appearance and in what they did,” she said.
“Operation Hope has been doing missions to Honduras since 2004. They have helped hundreds of people, and we all want to be part of that.”