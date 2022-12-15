The Addy Sea Historic Inn hosted a fundraiser for Toys for Tots last weekend, collecting brimming cartons of kids’ toys and helping the First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League fill its ubiquitous trailer with goodies for less-advantaged children in the region.
The Sunday reception also offered visitors a sneak preview of the newly restored four bedrooms in the Addy Sea guest house at 99 Ocean View Parkway. The four new guest rooms and oceanfront event space will be open in February 2023.
Addy Sea owners Jeff and Sherene Gravattes wanted to host the open house to help collect these new, unwrapped toys for children. Mark Bauernhuver and Andrew Turczyn are the Addy Sea project managers who upgraded the house and renovated the guest rooms, including a fresh, modern look.
Asked if the design team had ever considered filming their rehabilitation work for an HDTV home improvement episode, Turczyn said, “You know we have talked about it, but no thanks!” he exclaimed, saying he preferred to do the work in private.
Sharon Ruest, Marine Corps Reserve coordinator for Toys for Tots, based in Ocean View, said, “I am so grateful to the Addy Sea for this lovely venue. Even Santa Claus is here.”
So was the “Grinch” and “Cindy Lou Hoo” — sneaking about the Addy Sea main rooms.
Ron Ruest, assistant coordinator, working with his wife, added that the fun is in the giving.
“The parents are so happy to see us when we bring them a bicycle for their child, they cannot even speak.”
Don Coffin, a retired Marine with the First State Detachment, added, “The Marines are here today to pick up the toys. I am here in my dress uniform to support this great cause.”
The Addy Sea offered a raffle for two nights of guest accommodations and golf outings, with all proceeds going to Toys for Tots. Jane Kneuper, who works part time at the Addy Sea front desk and is also a nurse with Beebe Healthcare, said the raffle ticket sales were brisk.