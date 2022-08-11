Following the successful ocean baptism on July 20, Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church has planned more events, including at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Another was set for Thursday morning this week.
Additional dates were added after the church received messages from those who were unable to attend the July 20 baptism, an event the Rev. Dr. Rebecca Collison called “a very moving experience that deeply touched each person who was a part of it, from those who were going underwater to those who were watching.”
About 20 people gathered around that day as about six believers were baptized in the ocean at Second Street in Bethany Beach, the same location as the upcoming baptism.
“Someone walked by and said, ‘What’s the celebration about?’ and we had the opportunity to explain,” the pastor said.
Those being baptized wear “whatever you would wear in the water,” whether a bathing suit or shorts, Collison said before the July baptism, as she explained she would stand in the water and affirm to each candidate, “We baptize you in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit that you might be a disciple of Jesus Christ.”
The idea for the ocean baptism came from a new Mariner’s Bethel member who asked for the experience.
“I said, ‘You don’t use the river? It would be a lot calmer,’ but she said no, she really wanted to be baptized in the ocean,’” Collison said.
“I got to thinking about it, and it makes a lot of sense. … We talk about the ebbs and flows like the tide in our faith. There are highs and lows. We get knocked down by the waves in life. If the water is calm, if the water is rough, it’s illustrative of life on this earth. God meets us in the middle of the life on this earth so why wouldn’t God’s grace be displayed in baptism in that water that he created?” Collison said.
All those with basic Christian beliefs and of any age are welcome to be baptized. Call the church office at (302) 539-9510 to register in advance, or register at the baptism.