Assisting Bicycle Commuters (ABC) will sell excess bicycles from its inventory on Saturday, May 6, at Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View.
About 40 bikes will be for sale from 9 to 11 a.m.
All of them will have been serviced by mechanics who volunteer their services, according to Louis Melton, director of the program.
No bicycles will be sold before the event.
All of the bicycles offered for sale have been donated to ABC, a local non-profit organization created to lend bicycles to those who need transportation to or from work.
“When bicycles are donated, they are triaged. If a bike meets our program profile, it goes into our inventory, or if it is better than our inventory profile, we clean it up, service it and put it up for sale. If it’s junk, it goes to the scrapyard,” Melton said.
Bicycles are loaned to the Shepherd’s Office homeless outreach in Georgetown and to foreign students who work in the Ocean View area during the summer season. Children’s bikes are made available to the Families in Transition program.
“We loan bikes, and we don’t take any deposit. We’re lucky if we get 80 percent of them back, but we get donations throughout the year, so that makes up for the other 20 percent. Over the years, the program has grown to lending most of the bikes to kids who work here during the summer. If they want to borrow a bike from us, they go through safety training to ensure they know how to ride a bike. We equip each bike with lights, and we issue helmets,” Melton said.
Proceeds from the sale benefit ABC’s operating expenses.
To donate a bicycle call the church office at (302) 539-9510.