The Coastal Georgetown branch of the American Association of University Women (CGAAUW), in pre-COVID times, met monthly at a luncheon meeting. When the branch’s luncheons switched to Zoom meetings, the membership established an initiative of Hungry Kids—Hungry Minds, partnering with the Community Resource Center in Rehoboth Beach (CRC). CGAAUW members are donating their “lunch money” formerly spent at monthly meetings to the CRC to purchase grocery gift cards.
The branch’s website has a “Donate” button for their members to give to this cause. According to Glenda Risch, Policy Committee chair, “The Hungry Kids—Hungry Minds initiative recognizes the need of many families with school children who are food insecure. Research has shown hungry children have more difficulty learning.”
The eastern Sussex County AAUW 100-member branch is part of a national organization founded in 1881 to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. The activities of the local branch center on fundraising for Sussex County scholarships for girls and women, and supporting state-wide educational legislative proposals.
For information on joining CGAAUW contact Karen Fischer, VP/membership, at kmfischer46@aol.coml. To learn more about CGAAUW or to donate, go to https://georgetown-de.aauw.net/.
The Coastal Georgetown AAUW branch has members who also volunteer with the Community Resource Center.
CRC Director Jo Allegro-Smith said, “We live in a fairly affluent area — the Cape Region is known as a retirement community and resort destination — so the idea that some members of the community, especially children, go to bed hungry may surprise some.
“For over a decade, we have been here to help families in need, but with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen many more people turning to CRC to serve as a safety net. There are astronomical numbers of people throughout the U.S., as well as right here in our community, who are hungry and need food. Children, in particular, are very vulnerable to the stressors that hunger causes. It can affect their ability to learn and their overall wellbeing not only today but can potentially cause future health problems.”
Smith noted that she has seen the community step up and come together with compassion and care for their neighbor during this difficult time. She said that act of kindness means so much to people who are struggling, adding, “We live in a truly generous community.”
The mission of the Community Resource Center is “with dignity and respect to help individuals and families get to the next step toward self-sufficiency and stability.” The CRC accomplishes that goal through food rescue, helping the homeless, financial stability and a baby pantry.