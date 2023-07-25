AARP Delaware is now accepting nominations for its 2023 Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors Delawareans 50 or older who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.
“AARP Delaware is excited to shine a light on Delawareans who are using what they’ve learned in life to make a difference in the lives around them,” said George Meldrum, AARP Delaware state president. “Our awardees truly bring to life the spirit of service that exemplifies the work of AARP.”
Nominations will be evaluated by AARP Delaware based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in early fall.
AARP Delaware Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet these eligibility requirements:
• Nominee must be 50 or older.
• The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. Volunteers receiving small stipends to cover the costs associated with the volunteer activity are eligible.
• The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP’s vision and purpose.
• The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.
• Partisan political achievements, accomplishments or service may not be considered.
• Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.
• Previous Andrus Award recipients are not eligible.
• Volunteers serving on the Andrus Award selection committee are not eligible.
• AARP staff members are not eligible.
• This is not a posthumous award.
Contact Carlos de los Ramos at cdelosramos@aarp.org for further information and a nomination form. The application deadline is Sept. 30.
The AARP Andrus Award for Community Service is an annual awards program developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society. Last year, AARP recognized 49 individuals and couples from around the country.