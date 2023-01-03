The South Coastal Chapter of AARP will hold its next monthly luncheon and member meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Cripple Creek Golf & Country Club. Doors open at 11 a.m. for registration and membership signup, with lunch served at noon. The deadline for luncheon reservations is Jan. 9. Call (302) 541-9412 for more information.
At each monthly luncheon, the group books speakers on a variety of topics of interest to seniors. January’s speaker will be John Watson of the Millville Volunteer Fire Company. He is the chief EMT officer, with 20 years of experience, and will speak about ways his department helps seniors in the area, including safety tips and ambulance service.
The South Coastal AARP Chapter offers many activities for members, adults 50 or older. They include legislative and environmental advocacy, a scholarship program, sponsorship of overnight travel and day trips, and performances by the chapter chorus, Singers of Note. This year marks the return of the annual Artisans Fair, after a three-year pause due to COVID. It will take place May 27 at Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View. Artisans interested in exhibiting at the fair can visit southcoastalaarp.org for more information.
The group welcomes new members age 50 or older who are already members of the national AARP. For membership information, call Dottie Rieck at (302) 539-2654.