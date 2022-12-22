AAA estimated this week that 112.7 million people will journey 50 miles or more away from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. That’s an increase of 3.6 million people over last year and closing in on pre-pandemic numbers. This is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since AAA began tracking in 2000.
“This year, travel time will be extended due to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays,” said Paula Twidale, AAA’s senior vice president of travel. “With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return.”
Nearly 102 million Americans are expected drive to their holiday destinations. Despite rollercoaster gas prices in 2022, this holiday season will see an additional 2 million drivers compared to 2021, according to AAA. Expected travel by car this year is on par with 2018 but shy of 2019, when 108 million Americans drove out of town for the holidays, the highest year on record.
Air travel is expected to see a 14 percent increase over last year, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to fly. Flights and airports are expected to be packed this holiday season, reminiscent of pre-pandemic days. Demand for flights has surged despite higher airline ticket prices. AAA expects the number of people taking holiday flights this year will come close to matching 2019, when 7.3 million Americans traveled by air.
“If the distance is not reasonable to drive, more people are taking to the air to maximize the time spent at their destination,” Twidale added. “Conversely, if the travel distances are reasonable and more than one or two people in the household are taking the trip, it may be more cost-effective to drive rather than buy multiple air tickets, rent a car, and spend too much money before the fun even begins.”
Other modes of transportation are also rebounding. AAA estimated that travel by bus, rail and cruise ship will rise to 3.6 million this holiday season, a 23 percent increase from last year and nearly 94 percent of 2019’s volume.
Busiest corridors and best/worst times to travel
INRIX, a provider of transportation analytics and insights, expects the most congested days on the road to be the Friday before Christmas, on Dec. 27 and 28, and on Monday, Jan. 2, as travelers mix with commuters. In major metro areas, especially in Los Angeles and New York City, drivers could experience double the typical delays. Nationwide, drivers could see travel times up to 25 percent longer.
“With pre-pandemic levels of travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays in and around major metro areas, with Tuesday, Dec. 27, expected to be the nation’s worst day to travel,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Our advice is to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours. If schedules allow, leave bright and early or after the afternoon commute.”
For those traveling by car, the best and worst traveling times are expected to be:
• Dec. 23 — worst times, 4-7 p.m.; best times, before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m.;
• Dec. 24 — worst, noon to 6 p.m.; best, before 11 a.m. or after 7 p.m.;
• Dec. 25 — minimal traffic expected;
• Dec. 26 — worst, 2-6 p.m.; best, before noon or after 7 p.m.;
• Dec. 27-30 — worst, 3-7 p.m.; best, before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m.
• Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 — minimal traffic expected; and
• Dec. 2 — worst, 4-7 p.m.; best, before 3 p.m. or after 8 p.m.