Home Sweet Home

Design expert Sandy Murphy has some tips this week for sprucing up your house to turn it into your own 'pot of gold.'

Looking for your pot of gold this St. Paddy’s Day? It isn’t under a tree, and a leprechaun won’t bring it to your door. So where is it?

It’s right here under your own roof!

If it’s time to sell your beloved “cottage” and you’d like a pot of gold from the sale, call in a “bit of a pixie” ready to assist.

Who’s that, you say? It is someone who can lend a hand.

She’ll dust off cobwebs, look through the rooms to see if the place needs sprucing up. A de-cluttering, sorting, purging and fresh paint ought to do the trick. But, if your furniture is thread bare, she may need a few gold coins to make magic happen. She’ll also cozy up the cottage with a little fairydust for good measure.

Once everything is spit-spot clean and captivating, she’ll disappear so you can welcome in a lad and lass to tour your enchanting cottage. At that point, you won’t need a rabbit’s foot or shamrock for luck, because the charmed couple will say, “We’ve found our Home Sweet Home.”

Sandy Murphy is the past president of the Interior Design Society of New England, and is an interior designer/home stager with Classic Design (www.classicdesignnet.com). She can be reached at (617) 688-5894.