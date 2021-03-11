Looking for your pot of gold this St. Paddy’s Day? It isn’t under a tree, and a leprechaun won’t bring it to your door. So where is it?
It’s right here under your own roof!
If it’s time to sell your beloved “cottage” and you’d like a pot of gold from the sale, call in a “bit of a pixie” ready to assist.
Who’s that, you say? It is someone who can lend a hand.
She’ll dust off cobwebs, look through the rooms to see if the place needs sprucing up. A de-cluttering, sorting, purging and fresh paint ought to do the trick. But, if your furniture is thread bare, she may need a few gold coins to make magic happen. She’ll also cozy up the cottage with a little fairydust for good measure.
Once everything is spit-spot clean and captivating, she’ll disappear so you can welcome in a lad and lass to tour your enchanting cottage. At that point, you won’t need a rabbit’s foot or shamrock for luck, because the charmed couple will say, “We’ve found our Home Sweet Home.”