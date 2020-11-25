Delaware Sea Grant and the CSHEL lab are inviting volunteers to spend a few days on the water for a cleanup and research project. The three-day Derelict Crab Pot Round-Up will launch from Holts Landing into the Indian River in January and February, with information and training sessions in December.
“We’ll be looking for them to bring their own boat, crew their own boat, make sure they’re dressed warmly and safely, and have all the required gear,” said Kate Fleming, a Sea Grant coastal ecology specialist.
The ideal boat crews would include two or three people who are in the boat captain’s social distancing “pod” during the COVID-19 pandemic. All volunteers would bring waterproof clothing and boots, then be provided with grappling hooks and gloves to haul the abandoned crab pots out of the water.
The crab fishery and recreational crabbing are a solid chunk of Delaware’s economy. Crabbers are supposed to tend their pots at least every three days. But life happens. Sometime people don’t return, and sometimes the buoy lines break and the pot is lost.
Underwater, these abandoned cages pose several problems. Forgotten at the bottom of the bay, they continue “ghost fishing.” Not only can crabs, fish and even turtles die if trapped (which is bad for the ecosystem), but other humans are unknowingly inconvenienced because their legitimate crab pots are now missing out on potential bounty. The cages themselves cause navigation problems in the shallow inland bays, while also scouring the delicate habitat soils below.
The University of Delaware staff will have already done an initial sonar scan of the area before the work gets under way, returning with the volunteers in January to begin hauling pots. On that day, the university boats will launch early to quickly pinpoint the crab pots, attach marker buoys and sail on. The volunteers sail behind to do the hauling and processing.
“Hopefully, it’s flat, calm and gorgeous. Last year we got really lucky with weather … but of course it’s the wintertime, so it has the potential to be a bit colder.” But Fleming said it’s a great excuse to be go the water “when people are otherwise cooped up indoors.”
“The Norwegians have a saying that there’s not bad weather, only bad clothes,” joked Art Trembanis, UD professor of oceanography.
Volunteers often make a game of the project, with a friendly competition to collect the most pots or keep the best tally.
The best boats for the job would have a low draft (to maneuver the shallow inland bays) and a lower gunnel (for ease of hauling the crab pots aboard) and be owned by “someone that’s willing to get their boat pretty dirty,” Fleming said. “It’s time to get back to our roots of playing in the mud.”
For people who wish to volunteer but who have physical concerns, boats are also needed to sail the processed crab pots back across the bay. That work requires less heavy lifting and can use a boat with a higher gunnel.
“It’s very nice to go out that time of year, see this environment in this season. After the holidays, it’s a nice opportunity to kind of help clean house,” Trembanis said.
UD will either refurbish the usable crab pots or repurpose old equipment for other projects, such as Living Shorelines.
“For this project, it truly takes a village, and we really need volunteer help to meet the goal we have made for ourselves,” Fleming said.
The Derelict Crab Pot Project aims to survey 1,000 acres and remove 1,000 pots from the seabed over two years. Sea Grant won one of eight grants from the NOAA Marine Debris Program to map the ecologically diverse seabed, clean up some debris and measure the impact on marine species in Delaware.
In last year’s pilot program, they began mapping the inland bays by trawling a side-scan sonar underwater. They found approximately 560 crab pots across 247 acres (or one square kilometer) around the Rehoboth Bay (including Bay Cove at Dewey Beach and Love Creek near Route 24). Although that was a limited sample, the 2.1 pots per acre was still a higher average than some parts of the Chesapeake Bay, Fleming said.
Without a regular cleanup, the pots have accumulated over the years. After this winter’s clean-up and then a third sonar scan in 2021, they’ll see how quickly crab pots really are being abandoned in the bays. Eventually, they could notice patterns, allowing them to create maps for recreational fishing, or recommend tips for crabbers to improve their haul or recover their pots.
Otherwise, Delaware doesn’t have much of an attack plan for underwater cleanup. Compared to, say, the Delaware Department of Transportation, which owns most roadways in the state and is therefore responsible for potholes and such, waterways are more open and free. It takes specialized technology just to see the “hundreds and hundreds” of derelict crab pots in the riverbed, so the scientists are still just trying to get an idea of what’s out there.
“We haven’t had a project of this size and scale in the inland bays, until we got this project funded,” Trembanis said.
The project is a partnership of Sea Grant and the Coastal Sediments, Hydrodynamics & Engineering Lab (CSHEL), both active under the UD College of Earth, Ocean, & Environment, “dedicated to exploring the watery bits of our world and filling-in the blank spots on the map,” including sediment and seabed.
For potential volunteers to learn more, there will be a virtual information session broadcast on Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 6 p.m. (register at www.deseagrant.org/events-all).
The official training videos will be posted later this winter (email kfleming@udel.edu for details). Then the crab pot collection will occur from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the best three days during Jan. 19 to 22, 2021, or Feb. 1 to 5, 2021.