Caitlin McMahon and Ryan Smith are going to take the plunge on Oct. 28 and become a married couple at Georgetown Preparatory School in North Bethesda, Md., where Smith serves on-campus as assistant dean of residents during the school year. McMahon just completed her first year with the Bethany Beach Patrol (BBP), and Smith is a crew chief of the BBP, having served the local town on its beach patrol for 10 years.
McMahon is also a national champion, having competed at Virginia Beach in the 4-by-100-meter relay race with three other BBP women. In fact, the Bethany Beach Patrol came home with nine first-place winners, eight of them on relay teams, and one individual winner, along with one second-place winner at nationals this year — for a total of 10 top-place finishes at the USLA National Lifeguard Competition, Aug. 10-12. Smith had previously won in the 4-by-100-meter relay race at the 2021 nationals, held in South Padre Island, Texas.
McMahon and Smith have lived their entire lives only about three miles apart from each other, with both of their families living in Gaithersburg, Md. The couple’s respective high schools, at Bullis College Prep School in North Potomac and Georgetown Prep, are only 7.5 miles apart, on Democracy Boulevard and Tuckerman Lane, just across the Cabin John Parkway. McMahon, 27, was a sophomore when Smith, 29, was a senior, and their teams played each other in local team sports. In fact, McMahon was on the Bullis soccer and lacrosse teams during those years, just over a decade ago, and competed against Georgetown Prep.
But the couple finally met at a summer barbecue with mutual friends in Maryland and have now been dating for more than two years. McMahon lives in Potomac when she is not in Bethany Beach, guarding or competing with her fellow BBP guards. She spent her early years in North Bethany as an athletic woman, but not really as an ocean swimmer.
“It was really cool to have the lifeguards walk off the beach together on Monday,” she said of the Labor Day tradition. “It was my first year, and there are so many things we do besides sitting on the stand. It was nice of the town to show the appreciation for us, it was such a great feeling.”
Smith was a longtime lifeguard even before the couple started dating, and it was his indirect influence that led her to join the patrol.
“I always just thought it was sweet that Ryan is a lifeguard,” said McMahon, even before being encouraged to try out last year for the BBP. “I was strongly advised to try out for this lifeguard team.”
“We have been dating over two years now,” recalled Smith. “So, the first summer, she would come visit me on the stand and I would tell her about the job, and she had a lot of questions. She heard the stories of our rescues. Caitlin is a natural athlete and still coaches a lacrosse team.”
“Later, these questions were leading up to her coming on the beach,” said Smith. “I did not want to encourage or discourage Caitlin either way about joining, just because I wanted her to do it. “So, really, the other guards really impressed this passion for lifeguarding upon her.”
“At first, she was, like, ‘No way,’ but then Caitlin got to know all the people in our friend group and one day said, ‘OK — I want to do this next year. I want to start training for it right now.’”
“The captain, Joe Donnelly, says you are either interested or you are committed to it,” said Smith. “It is a public beach — you have to know what you are doing. We work out every morning, and it’s a tough job. She understood that concept and brought up the idea again,” said Smith.
Smith said he had two thoughts: “I wanted her to be safe and OK, but I want that talent to go on the Bethany Beach Patrol. She is so fast, and now is a national champion,” said the proud fiancé.
McMahon has already been actively involved in 16 ocean water rescues, just in her first summer.
“I knew she would be good at the job,” said Smith of McMahon. “She is caring, great with people, diligent. She had to get the swim down, because it is really hard. She is really strong as an athlete but had not had formal swim lessons.”
“She had never swum like we swim,” he said. “Caitlin could do like 20 meters at a time. That was the distance she could do at first, and then she had to stop and take a break.”
“Originally, like Ryan said, I grew up playing in the ocean in North Bethany. I played soccer and lacrosse as an athlete,” said McMahon. “I am not a fish and never really swam that far or hard. I started training the beginning of last February through March, and swam every morning at 6 a.m.
“Our minimum standard is 10 minutes for a 500-meter swim in the ocean,” said Smith, the crew leader. “To be a USLA certified agency, you have to meet these standards. All of your employees have to be able to swim in the ocean — 500 meters in 10 minutes or under.
“On the second day of tryouts, I passed it,” she said. “And I run under an 8-minute hard-sand mile.”
Fellow guard “Melanie Burns would send me swim workouts. She is also married to a guard named Patrick and is on the sprint team with me for the nationals relay,” added McMahon.
“We went to Patrick and Melanie’s wedding, and Patrick is one of my groomsmen,” said Smith.
“I also did hard runs from North Bethany to Bethany, running from stand to stand,” said McMahon. “I had a mock tryout, and Ryan would take me into the ocean.”
“Yes, I would film Caitlin and send the videos to our friend Melanie, and she would give her pointers,” said Smith. “She was able to do 8:36 in the pool for the 500 meter after Melanie’s workouts.”
“I had a great coach,” said McMahon about her fiancé. “We learned more about each other at 6 a.m. in the morning on our swims. We got to know each other. There were no flaws about Ryan I knew about, but he is grumpy at 4:30 a.m. in the morning.”
The BBP women won national champion awards in the 4-by-100-meter sprint team for running, and the BBP won nationals this year for the first time ever with the women’s squad. The men’s 4-by-100-meter sprint team also grabbed first place.
“And we won first and second in the men’s 2K run,” said the pair.
“Everything we won this year was all running,” added Smith. “In 2021, I made the men’s national USLA lifeguard team, and we got fourth in the 4-by-100 running sprint. This is my 10th year, as a Bethany Beach lifeguard.
“This is the first time that BBP came in first in both men’s and women’s sprint, and this is the first time we women won,” said McMahon proudly of her team. “We have had a pretty consistent team.”
What’s next? Living at Georgetown Prep
McMahon and Smith will both serve students as a married couple team. They have to be married before she can move into the dorms and dean’s quarters.
“We have 120 boys who live on campus full time,” said Smith, who is at Georgetown Prep as the assistant dean of residents. “They live at Prep, and I also live, work and board at Georgetown Prep. The total student population is 500.”
“I live in Potomac now with my folks in the offseason, but I will be living in his apartment on Nov. 1 after our wedding,” said McMahon.
“We are getting married at Prep,” added Smith. “We have a one bedroom with a kitchen, bathroom, and she has a lot of stuff in here already. I am very much looking forward to living with her.” Oct. 28 is the wedding.
“We met back home but found each other on the beach and started dating here,” said McMahon.
“North Bethany, where I have always stayed, and Bethany West, where Ryan lives while here, are just few miles apart.”
“I am so grateful to have met Ryan, and I get to spend my lifetime with him,” said McMahon. “He is the greatest guy I ever met. I know he is committed to me. It just feels like we were meant for each other. He is my best friend.”
That didn’t mean things were entirely smooth as McMahon joined the beach patrol this year.
“We were coming in from this awkward position where I knew the crew chiefs,” said Smith. “We are engaged, and I could not turn off the fiancé switch!”
“He is a crew chief, and I am a first-year,” said McMahon about any appearance of nepotism.
“It meant a lot to me and to both of us that I could have my own experience and not just be his fiancé this year. I got so much support from him, personally, I would never have made it without him,” said McMahon. “We would go through drills after work.”
“We were always professional,” she said.
“Yes, I made sure people who had trained me trained her. She is the oldest first-year guard this year, at age 27,” said Smith. “She made over 16 rescues this summer. And she is a ‘shark.’”
“This means so much to me,” added Smith. “But she worked her butt off, and she cared about how well she did as a BBP lifeguard. I did not want to overshadow Caitlin in any way.”
“We had to find a balance between the fiancé hat and the lifeguard hat,” said Smith. “We would give each other a kiss good morning, and once the whistle blew, we were guarding and that was business.”
“He is my No. 1, and we are starting our own family,” said McMahon. “We also know at the center of everything is God.”
There are two or three other couples who have found love on the stand and are married, in addition to the Burns family, according to the couple.
“There are some other couples in a relationship — but they are not yet engaged — who are in multiple-year relationships.
“We have been bonding over a shared relationship,” he said. “It takes a certain kind of mindset to being a lifeguard in doing the job right.”