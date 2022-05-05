As Americans prepare on Mother’s Day, this Sunday, to honor the first woman most of them ever loved, we asked Coastal Point staff members and area residents to share the best advice their mothers gave them. We hope you enjoy reading them and that you have the opportunity to spend some time with, or thinking about, your mother this weekend, too.
• “My grandmother May Palmatary would always say, ‘You don’t make yourself look good by making others look bad.” — Susan Lyons, Coastal Point publisher
• “My mom, Elizabeth McCann, was a Latin teacher for much of her life, and she would drive me crazy with her interruptions during my stories to her about the etymology of words I would be using in my sentences. I found myself forcing ‘ain’t’ into conversations simply because I knew it would drive her mad.
She passed away this past January, and I would give anything to hear her correct me again. There is zero percent chance I would have ever become a writer or editor without her guidance but, more importantly, I would have no idea how to go about raising my own daughter without the lessons I learned from her and my father. I sure miss her. — Coastal Point Executive Editor Darin McCann
• “My mother told me to go into journalism. She was a reporter in Milwaukee for a brief time and a columnist for her local paper. Her column was called ‘Smoke Signals.’ My mom, Virginia Alice Simpson Smith, broke a story on Jonas Salk and his discovery of the polio vaccine for Midwestern markets. She read every single story I ever wrote and encouraged me to go to journalism school.
“My mom told me never to take sides in a lover’s quarrel or couple’s spat, even on behalf of one’s own progeny. In essence, Mom felt that if you side with your child and agree their lover is a bad bet or horrible match, it will surely come back to haunt you as a parent! The young couple will reunite, and that boyfriend or girlfriend may soon become your in-law! I have found this to be true, and so I will simply nod or hope the couple works things out rather than siding with my kids in a relationship disagreement. It’s a lot safer that way.” — Coastal Point reporter Mike Smith
• “My mom, Kathie Minotto, was always my biggest fan, biggest supporter and always taught me how to love my family. Family is the most important thing to my mother. Myself, my brothers and their wives, her grandkids ... she loves them all with unconditional love and would just go out of her way to help them in any way possible.
Whenever we go up to Pennsylvania to visit for the day, it is always sure to include a home-cooked meal — or two — as well as a fun game of dominoes. My mother was also a big hit with my teammates on the various teams I was a part of in my teenage years. To this day, those teammates are friends, and will remember how she would always bring brownies, drinks or whatever type of snacks to the game for everybody. She genuinely cared for all of us. She truly is a special person, and I don’t know where I would be in this life if it weren’t for her.” — Coastal Point reporter Jason Feather
• “The best advice my mom, Glorian Piper, gave me was ‘Don’t smoke cigarettes!’ but it wasn’t the sweetest approach to advice! Since both of my parents had smoked and became addicted before all of the dangers were known, they obviously did not want their children smoking. So, I was told by my old-school, put-the-fear-of-God-in-you, Italian-German-Hudson County, Jersey-girl mama, ‘If I ever catch you smoking cigarettes, I will take the entire pack, put it on a dish and watch as you eat them... one at a time... with a knife and fork!’ Enough said. Guess who never smoked. Thanks, Mom! God rest your soul.” — Coastal Point advertising representative Nadine Timpanaro
• “My favorite memory of my mother is watching her blossom into a grandmother. She is the proud mother of three and grandmother to seven. Watching her with my children is my favorite memory. Though the punishments are a lot lighter than I experienced and the treats are much more abundant than I received, it’s apparent every single day in the way she interacts with my boys how much she was meant for this role. From ball games to science fair projects, she’s there. She’s not just the grandmother, she’s the Funland ticket holder, cheerleader, seamstress, Bunco teacher and so much more.” — Coastal Point Advertising Manager Susan Mutz
• “My mom, Joann Dunkes, has always opened her home to friends and family with grace and love, no matter the occasion. When the staff of my high school newspaper needed somewhere to finish our latest issue, she welcomed us with trays of hot dogs and chips while we worked in our finished basement. On prom night, she hosted a post-prom breakfast, complete with a birthday cake for my date. Every car trip, to this day, includes a snack bag packed with enough food for days, much less a few hours. Her pound cake is a much-requested recipe and has been welcomed at family events for years. Everyone has a ‘love language’ — for my mom, it’s definitely food. And we’re all incredibly grateful (and probably a few pounds fluffier) for it.” —Coastal Point reporter Kerin Magill
• “My mother, Concetta “Tina” Canfora, was fond of axioms. “Birds of a feather flock together,’ she’d say, and ‘The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree, you know.’ That last one is certainly true, because I grew up to be so much like her — disciplined, organized, unable to rest until the house is tidy. Like her, there’s always a newspaper under my arm and a pile of books in my home office and beside my bed that I keep trying to find time to read. Still, one of my favorites is “The Prophet” by Kahlil Gibran. She gave me a copy when I graduated from high school.
Perhaps her best advice was to remain faithful. Many times, I’d be frustrated and angry, questioning why something unfair happened to me, or why tragedy befell a friend who didn’t deserve it and she would say, quietly, almost reverently, ‘Honey, don’t ever lose your faith. You have to have faith in God. God is good.’ Not long before she died, in September 2009, she cheerfully said, as we were out for pizza one evening, ‘Oh, Susan, I’m so glad I have you and you have me.’ It was a moment of tenderness and bonding that made my breath catch. Those words have repeated in my memory hundreds of times.
At her funeral, one of her friends told me she often talked about being proud of me. When I was in 10th grade and announced I wanted to be a journalist, she wasn’t pleased. She wanted me to be a public school teacher and said I’d have summers off. But after she and my dad died, I was cleaning out their house and found boxes and boxes of newspaper articles I wrote, 28 years’ worth of articles, that my mother cut out and saved. I guess she approved of journalism after all. I miss her with an aching emptiness.” — Coastal Point reporter Susan Canfora
• “My mother’s name is Patricia Serbin, and she will turn 91 on Aug. 9. She just spent the last three weeks with us. The best advice my mother ever gave me is ‘Trust your gut, as you know more than you might think’ and ‘Make your bed every morning, as it starts your day on a good note and welcomes you back at the end of a hard day.’” – Ocean View Town Manager Carol Houck
• “My mom died in 1990. She was 65. She never knew I would become a doctor and go on to be a superintendent of schools. Sadly, I still miss her and wish she had seen my three sons grow up. The best advice she gave was telling me ‘This too shall pass.’ I rely on this when things get tough, and it always helps.” — Selbyville Town Councilwoman Carol Cary
• “My mother lived to be 93; she passed away in 2015. Her name was Anna Lee. She always used both names, first and middle. Every time I told her I had too much to do or trouble getting things done her advice to me was always, ‘Take on one task or item at a time and then go to the next one, you’ll get them all done.’ Happy Mothers’ Day to Mom!” — state Rep. Ron Gray
• “Emily Hocker, still living — she is one of the hardest working women I know. She and my father have worked endlessly to make our business what it is today. Those who know her would agree she’s the happiest, most kindest woman they know.” — Greg Hocker
• “Janet Johnson, advised, ‘The devil is in the details. Make sure you go over everything thoroughly when planning for an upcoming event. People will notice.’” — former Millsboro mayor Michelle Truitt
• “My grandmother raised me and my three younger brothers. Her name was Patricia Evans. She always stressed the importance of supporting each other and sticking together. Regarding siblings, she would always tell us, ‘Treat your siblings with love and respect. You’re lucky to have people by your side to share your experience with. No one has known you longer, and no one knows you better, than the best friends you’ve had your whole life. The ones you were born with.’
“In hindsight, I never realized how deliberate it was, but she also always signed greeting cards and notes and left voice messages and ended conversations with ‘Love you always,’ as if she knew they would be words we’d always yearn to hear. Although I can’t talk to her anymore, I’ve always felt thankful that she had the foresight and wisdom to express her love and gratitude in perpetuity, almost as if to prepare us for a time when she wouldn’t be able to say it anymore herself.
“There is a lot of emphasis on the importance that a father plays in the development and raising of a young man, but there are things that only a mother can teach young men, and I’m grateful to have had my Mom for that. She raised two generations of boys, four at a time, and helped us to be the kind of young men that view the world through a lens of compassion and gratitude. My grandmother has been gone for a few years now, and she was instrumental in helping me grow as a person.” — Zack Evans, community relations manager, Mountaire Farms, Selbyville
• “My mother, Mary Louise Rieley, taught me principles to live by. Honor God, love my family, be honest and never lie are among the greatest examples.” — Sussex County Councilman John Rieley
• “My mother, Diana Borkowski, was a wonderfully faithful and feisty woman. She always used to say, ‘I don’t care what everyone else thinks.’ The older I get, the more I agree.” — the Rev. Victoria Pretti, pastor, St. Martha’s Episcopal Church, Bethany Beach
• “My mom’s name is Bettye Prettyman, and the best advice was to not judge someone by appearances. I know she meant this in regards to people, but it makes me think of the times that the marshmallow fluff jar looked like it was full from the outside, but really — spoonful at a time — its contents had disappeared.” — the Rev. Rebecca Collison, pastor, Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, Ocean View
• “Corrine Cobb, my mother, taught me many things: Always be polite and respectful to everyone. Be well-spoken. Valuable lessons are learned from both failure and success. Most people have plenty of both. I still miss my mother greatly.” — Ocean View Town Councilman Steve Cobb