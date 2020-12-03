The Lewes Historical Society is pleased to announce that they have received a commitment of a matching grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund. The Jessie Ball duPont Fund, “Florida's leading national foundation,” is a charitable organization that issues grants to groups that originally received support from Jessie Ball duPont during the years 1960-1964 inclusive. The fund also supports organizations in need, in the states where duPont lived — Virginia, Delaware and Florida.
When she died in 1970, the bulk of her estimated $42 million estate, one of the largest in Florida history, became the Jessie Ball duPont Religious, Charitable and Educational Fund. The Lewes Historical Society went through a stringent application process in which their development director, Michael Whitehouse, took several courses and met virtually with several individuals that represented the Fund, to be eligible for consideration.
The grant will match any online donation made to the Lewes Historical Society between now and the end of the year, up to $25,000. The Lewes Historical Society, a non-profit organization, is the caretaker of the oldest building on its original foundation in Delaware, the Ryves Holt House, circa 1665, located in downtown Lewes. In addition, the Society is also the custodian of 13 more buildings and museums that are situated in the First Town as well.
The mission of the Society, which was founded in 1962, is to promote and advocate the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the region, through museum exhibitions, educational programs, historical research and publications.
To donate to the Lewes Historical Society and enable the organization to receive a matching gift, go to historiclewes.org and click on the red “Click to Donate to our Annual Appeal” button. For more information on how you can contribute financially, or for volunteer and membership information please call (302) 645-7670.