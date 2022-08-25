By Mike Stern
Staff Reporter
It was not an easy decision.
To relinquish a head coaching position for a school he had built into a perennial power and an annual state-title threat for both boys’ and girls’ soccer required some profound thinking and reasoning.
But sometimes, there is a bigger picture to consider.
It’s called “life.”
Steve Kilby, the iconic Indian River boys’ and girls’ varsity soccer coach since 2005, stepped down from the post in late June.
“I chose to make this move based on family,” Kilby said recently. “My mother is in assisted-living and needs more attention and support from us. We have two grandchildren who live just 5 miles away whom we barely see. When you factor in that I live 38 minutes from Indian River High School, it just makes sense that I make this change in an effort to simplify things.”
The accomplished and highly-respected head coach emphasized, “I am not retiring.”
Kilby will be working in the Cape Henlopen School District, based out of Sussex Consortium, located just 90 seconds from his home.
“I’ll be working with special-needs students, and I am very excited about my return to working with them,” he explained. “As far as coaching goes, I will be working with my granddaughter Sara’s Henlopen Soccer Club” travel team, “and I hope to be assisting my son Patrick at Cape Henlopen High School,” where Patrick Kilby is head soccer coach.
Steve Kilby leaves a perennial state power soccer program at IRHS that posted a combined 453-112-12 record during his tenure.
His boys’ teams have gone 253-56-11 and won three DIAA Division II championships, in 2013, 2015 and 2020. His boys’ teams have captured 15 Henlopen Conference regular-season titles and eight conference playoff titles. In 2012, they became the only Division II public-school program to reach the state finals in the open format, before losing 4-0 to Salesianum, and have reached the championship game six times.
His ladies’ teams have compiled a 200-56-1 mark and are the only DIAA Division II girls’ program to reach the state finals twice. They also have won 18 Henlopen Conference Southern Division regular-season flags.
He characterized the Indian River boys’ team’s style of play as “competent and consistent. Depending on the season, we have played slightly different systems based on our talent pool and what seemed to make sense for that team,” he explained. “As an example, in 2013 we played a lot of 3-5-2, when we won our first championship and allowed 14 goals over 18 games — a 1.1 goals-against clip. In 2020, we played a version of 4-4-2 and some 4-3-3, and allowed an average of only half a goal per game. Overall, I have preferred an attacking style of play, but I believe it is really important to recognize your team’s capabilities.”
Kilby said there have been some great teams at Indian River, and that he has put a lot of time and energy into making the boys’ and girls’ programs so successful.
“The phrase ‘It takes a village’ has come to mind so many times over the years. This high school has the good fortune to have River Soccer Club locally, which was started by Howard Gerken.”
“I have been involved at River Soccer for many years and have had the good fortune to work with so many players who continue to play at the high school level,” added Kilby. “Those players generally funnel into our soccer teams at Indian River High School. So, our success here has a lot to do with our community. I cannot take full credit,” he said, for the school teams’ ongoing success.
Kilby said he is extremely proud of the Indians’ soccer student-athletes.
“I am at a loss when I think about the guys and gals I have had the privilege to work with over the years,” he said enthusiastically. “My heart fills with happiness. I have been so fortunate to have been the coach of Indian River High soccer, and for the opportunity to help the program along.
“Twenty years ago, I was approached by Peter Roeneke and Rebecca Mais about coaching at River Soccer Club, and these folks allowed me the opportunity to coach downstate. They helped lay the opportunity at Indian River High, and I am forever grateful. I will always be so proud of my association with IRHS soccer and all the teams’ accomplishments there.”
Kilby said he is pleased to be leaving the program in the hands of someone who has been there with him every step of the way. Brandt Mais is the new bench boss at IRHS after having served as Kilby’s lead assistant since 2008.
Mais was a varsity standout throughout his high-school career at IRHS from 2000 to 2003. He served as the team’s captain his senior year, and earned First Team All-State and First Team All Henlopen Conference honors. He also was selected to play in the 2003 Blue-Gold Senior All-Star Showcase game.
Mais went on to earn his bachelor’s degree and played four years at Flagler College, an NCAA Division II school in St. Augustine, Fla.
“Brandt is an incredible coach and will do just fine,” said Kilby. “He has a very strong pedigree and is very balanced. The team will have a different voice and will be in great hands. Brandt is highly credentialed and understands the game. He will put his stamp on Indian River High soccer with his leadership and guidance.
“I have had the good fortune to have coached Brandt and have watched him develop into a teacher, husband and father,” Kilby added. Those roles, he said, “are more important than being a coach. But he is also an excellent coach, and I am incredibly confident Brandt will have great success.”