Once again, SoDel Concepts’ 12 restaurants are spotlighting one of the country’s favorite cold-weather comfort foods: grilled cheese.
“Grilled Cheese Month is one of our most popular promotions,” said Doug Ruley, vice president of culinary operations for the restaurant group. “Guests appreciate all the innovative ways that our chefs approach this satisfying sandwich — just about anything goes.”
While the specials will change throughout the month, a sample of the creations diners might spot on the menus at the restaurants includes:
- Catch 54 in Fenwick Island — Flank Steak Grilled Cheese with smoked gouda, sauteed peppers and onions, and garlic ranch on homemade garlic-and-herb bread.
- Papa Grande’s Coastal Taqueria in Fenwick Island — Fried Chicken Grilled Cheese on sourdough with gruyere, chipotle aioli and pickles.
- Northeast Seafood Kitchen in Ocean View — Short Rib Grilled Cheese with pepper jack and horseradish cream on Texas toast, served with French onion soup.
- Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Bethany Beach — Lobster Grilled Cheese with white cheddar cheese and Old Bay on sourdough.
- Matt’s Fish Camp in Bethany Beach — Chipotle Grilled Cheese with smoked provolone, apple slaw and shaved chorizo on country white bread, served with roasted bell pepper-tomato bisque.
- Lupo Italian Kitchen in Rehoboth Beach — Halloumi Grilled Cheese with sweet basil, pickled shallots, baba ghanoush, vincotto and extra-virgin olive oil on Texas Toast.
- Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach — Grilled Cheese with poblano popper cream cheese, cheddar, roasted poblano peppers and bacon on sourdough.
- Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Rehoboth Beach — Grilled Cheese with cheddar, pepper jack and Cooper sharp cheese on house-made Amish milk bread, served with a cup of Delaware Crab Soup.
- Crust & Craft in Rehoboth Beach — Grilled Cheese French Dip with roast beef, Cooper sharp cheese and au jus.
- The Clubhouse at Baywood in Millsboro — Grilled Cheese and Lox with dill-jalapeno whipped goat cheese, cream cheese and pickled onions on brioche.
- Matt’s Fish Camp in Lewes — Lobster & Scrapple Grilled Cheese with American and cheddar cheese on homemade bread.
- Fish On in Lewes — Beef Birria Grilled Cheese with mozzarella, onion, cilantro, chile de Arbol salsa on a pita with beef birria broth dipping. (Birria is a Mexican stew.)
The sandwiches, as well as the regular menu, are available in the restaurants and as carryout.
Visit sodelconcepts.com for a list of the restaurants.